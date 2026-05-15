ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Over Kerala On May 26: IMD

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is expected to set in early over Kerala on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday. The monsoon, the primary rain-bearing system, normally arrives in Kerala around June 1 and advances northwards to cover other parts of the country.

The onset of monsoon in the state marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June to September). Last year, the onset of the monsoon happened on May 24.

“This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ± 4 days (could occur four days before or after),” the IMD said.

The weather office also added that conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.

“The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season,” the IMD said.