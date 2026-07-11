Southwest Monsoon Covers India, But El Nino Could Still Affect Seasonal Rainfall
Heavy rain forecast across several states even as IMD says complete monsoon coverage does not ensure normal seasonal rainfall | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the milestone, achieved on July 9, does not guarantee normal or above-normal seasonal rainfall.
While the monsoon has officially reached every part of India, the weather office has stressed that the amount, intensity and distribution of rainfall over the coming weeks, not the date of nationwide coverage, will determine the overall performance of this year's monsoon.
Latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery released by the IMD on Saturday morning shows widespread cloud cover stretching across north, central and eastern India, with dense cloud bands over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the Northeast and parts of eastern India, indicating active monsoon conditions.
However, comparatively fewer rain-bearing clouds are visible over parts of western India and the adjoining Arabian Sea, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall.
The IMD has forecast that many parts of northwest, west and central India may receive below-normal rainfall between July 10 and July 15, even though the monsoon has covered the country.
The weather agency attributes this to the influence of El Nino, which weakens monsoon circulation and often reduces or unevenly distributes rainfall. The department has also projected that the country's overall seasonal rainfall could be around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) if El Nino conditions continue.
Monsoon Coverage Does Not Guarantee Seasonal Rainfall
The IMD said there is no direct relationship between the date on which the southwest monsoon covers the entire country and the total rainfall India receives during the June-September monsoon season.
Historical records show that some years with delayed monsoon coverage ended in severe drought, while some years with early monsoon advancement also recorded below-normal rainfall.
- The starkest example is 2002, when the southwest monsoon covered the entire country only on August 15, the latest date recorded between 1971 and 2025, yet India experienced one of its worst droughts.
- Likewise, 2009 ended as a drought year, even though monsoon coverage was complete on July 3.
- In contrast, the monsoon reached the entire country much earlier in 2015, on June 26, but seasonal rainfall still remained below normal.
- The earliest nationwide coverage since 1971 was recorded on June 16, 2013. These examples underscore that the timing of the monsoon's advance has little correlation with the total rainfall received during the season.
According to the IMD, atmospheric and oceanic conditions such as El Nino, the strength of monsoon circulation, low-pressure systems, western disturbances and intra-seasonal weather variations play a far greater role in determining rainfall than the date of monsoon coverage.
Rainfall Deficit Narrows Sharply
The past week's widespread rainfall has significantly improved India's rainfall situation.
Heavy showers across north, east and central India helped the southwest monsoon advance rapidly across the remaining regions. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy overnight rainfall earlier this week, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions but also accelerating the monsoon's progress.
The IMD said the country's cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit has narrowed significantly to around 15 per cent, compared with 38 per cent on June 30, reflecting a sharp improvement in rainfall activity.
According to the latest IMD weather bulletin, the low-pressure area over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh has become less marked, but its associated cyclonic circulation continues over East Uttar Pradesh.
At the same time, the monsoon trough extends from Sri Ganganagar through Rohtak, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Purnea towards Tripura, while a Western Disturbance persists over Punjab. Additional upper-air cyclonic circulations over Bangladesh and Northeast India are also supporting widespread rainfall across the country.
Heavy Rainfall Alert Across Several States
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of the country during the next six days.
Northwest India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh on July 11. Residents have been advised to remain alert for waterlogging, flash floods and landslides in hilly areas.
Central India: East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the coming days.
East India: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall through July 16, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.
West India: Konkan & Goa are expected to receive widespread rainfall throughout the forecast period, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch are likely to receive scattered showers.
South Peninsular India: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep are expected to receive scattered to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph in several districts.
Flash Flood Risk In Uttarakhand
The IMD has issued a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi. Surface runoff, inundation and flooding are possible in low-lying areas where soils are already saturated.
The department has advised people to check traffic conditions before travelling, avoid waterlogged areas and stay away from vulnerable structures. Farmers have also been advised to improve drainage in agricultural fields to minimise crop losses from excess rainfall.
Heavy Rain Recorded Across Several States
During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed over Assam and Meghalaya, while rainfall was reported across most parts of Northeast India, East India, and several regions of North, Central, and South India. Cherrapunji recorded 13 cm rainfall, Sultanpur received 6 cm, Bhubaneswar 5 cm, while Purnea, Bhagalpur and Nagapattinam also recorded significant rainfall. Meanwhile, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan remained the hottest place in the country at 42°C.
Uneven Rainfall Raises Flood and Drought Concerns
Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said that nationwide monsoon coverage should not be mistaken for adequate rainfall.
He said, "Monsoon coverage doesn't necessarily mean sufficient rainfall. This season has been marked by uneven distribution, with some regions receiving heavy downpours while others remain dry. Agriculture, reservoirs and water availability depend not only on total rainfall but also on where and when it falls."
He said irregular rainfall patterns are increasing the likelihood of both floods and droughts occurring during the same season, making rainfall distribution just as important as seasonal totals.
Delhi's Clean Air A Temporary Monsoon Benefit
Hishmi Husain also attributed Delhi's cleanest air in nearly three years to the active monsoon. According to him, rainfall washes PM2.5 and PM10 particles out of the atmosphere, strong winds disperse pollutants and wet conditions suppress road and construction dust. However, he warned that pollution is likely to return once the monsoon retreats because stagnant winds and temperature inversions trap emissions near the surface.
He said, "Clean air should not depend on rainfall. Lasting improvement requires sustained emission reductions, clean energy, better public transport and stronger dust-control measures."
While the southwest monsoon has completed its journey across India, meteorologists say the real test of the season has only begun, with the coming weeks expected to determine whether India receives well-distributed rainfall or faces another season marked by regional extremes of floods and drought.
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