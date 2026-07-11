ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Covers India, But El Nino Could Still Affect Seasonal Rainfall

A commuter covers himself against the rain in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the milestone, achieved on July 9, does not guarantee normal or above-normal seasonal rainfall.

While the monsoon has officially reached every part of India, the weather office has stressed that the amount, intensity and distribution of rainfall over the coming weeks, not the date of nationwide coverage, will determine the overall performance of this year's monsoon.

Latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery released by the IMD on Saturday morning shows widespread cloud cover stretching across north, central and eastern India, with dense cloud bands over the Indo-Gangetic plains, the Northeast and parts of eastern India, indicating active monsoon conditions.

However, comparatively fewer rain-bearing clouds are visible over parts of western India and the adjoining Arabian Sea, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall.

The IMD has forecast that many parts of northwest, west and central India may receive below-normal rainfall between July 10 and July 15, even though the monsoon has covered the country.

The weather agency attributes this to the influence of El Nino, which weakens monsoon circulation and often reduces or unevenly distributes rainfall. The department has also projected that the country's overall seasonal rainfall could be around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) if El Nino conditions continue.

Monsoon Coverage Does Not Guarantee Seasonal Rainfall

The IMD said there is no direct relationship between the date on which the southwest monsoon covers the entire country and the total rainfall India receives during the June-September monsoon season.

Historical records show that some years with delayed monsoon coverage ended in severe drought, while some years with early monsoon advancement also recorded below-normal rainfall.

The starkest example is 2002, when the southwest monsoon covered the entire country only on August 15, the latest date recorded between 1971 and 2025, yet India experienced one of its worst droughts.

Likewise, 2009 ended as a drought year, even though monsoon coverage was complete on July 3.

In contrast, the monsoon reached the entire country much earlier in 2015, on June 26, but seasonal rainfall still remained below normal.

The earliest nationwide coverage since 1971 was recorded on June 16, 2013. These examples underscore that the timing of the monsoon's advance has little correlation with the total rainfall received during the season.

According to the IMD, atmospheric and oceanic conditions such as El Nino, the strength of monsoon circulation, low-pressure systems, western disturbances and intra-seasonal weather variations play a far greater role in determining rainfall than the date of monsoon coverage.

Rainfall Deficit Narrows Sharply

The past week's widespread rainfall has significantly improved India's rainfall situation.

Heavy showers across north, east and central India helped the southwest monsoon advance rapidly across the remaining regions. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy overnight rainfall earlier this week, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions but also accelerating the monsoon's progress.

The IMD said the country's cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit has narrowed significantly to around 15 per cent, compared with 38 per cent on June 30, reflecting a sharp improvement in rainfall activity.

According to the latest IMD weather bulletin, the low-pressure area over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh has become less marked, but its associated cyclonic circulation continues over East Uttar Pradesh.

At the same time, the monsoon trough extends from Sri Ganganagar through Rohtak, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Purnea towards Tripura, while a Western Disturbance persists over Punjab. Additional upper-air cyclonic circulations over Bangladesh and Northeast India are also supporting widespread rainfall across the country.

Heavy Rainfall Alert Across Several States

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over large parts of the country during the next six days.