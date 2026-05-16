ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Advances Into Parts Of Arabian Sea, Bay Of Bengal, Andaman And Nicobar: IMD

It also stated that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during the next three to four days.

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands and parts of the Andaman Islands, including Sri Vijaya Puram, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, along with some parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal, may also witness the onset of the monsoon during this period.

"All the criteria are satisfied for the advance of the southwest monsoon over the region," the IMD said. The department on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is expected to set in early over Kerala on May 26.

Kerala usually sees the onset of the monsoon on June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June to September).

Earlier, the IMD stated that India might witness below-normal rainfall this year during the monsoon season. This could be due to the emergence of El Niño conditions during the season, which causes less rainfall in the country.