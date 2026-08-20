At Southern Zonal Council Meet, CM Vijay Seeks NEET Exemption, Fiscal Reforms, Delimitation Safeguards
Addressing the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, Vijay reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to working with Central government and other Southern states towards a Developed India.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Mahabalipuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday sought greater cooperation among Southern states on the economy, drug control, infrastructure and maritime development, while suggesting changes on fiscal devolution, NEET exam and safeguards for the region's parliamentary representation.
The 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had in attendance Chief Ministers and senior representatives from the Southern states and Union Territories.
CM Vijay, who happens to be the Vice-Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, said the Southern states together contribute more than 30 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and are at the forefront of manufacturing, exports, services and innovation.
மாண்புமிகு ஒன்றிய உள்துறை மற்றும் கூட்டுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர் திரு.அமித் ஷா அவர்கள் தலைமையில் இன்று (20.8.2026) மகாபலிபுரத்தில் நடைபெற்ற 31-வது தென் மண்டலக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில், மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் கலந்துகொண்டு வரவேற்புரையாற்றினார்.… pic.twitter.com/fgE02f5eC4— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 20, 2026
"By addressing our shared challenges and leveraging our collective strengths, we can unlock even greater opportunities for growth and prosperity, not just for the South, but for India as a whole," Vijay said.
Action Against Drug Abuse
CM Vijay said the misuse of addictive, regulated, narcotic and psychotropic substances among young people was a serious concern.
He urged the Centre to strengthen regulations governing the online sale of prescription medicines, ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale and review the existing legal framework to deal with emerging forms of substance abuse among youth.
"At the same time, combating drug abuse requires close cooperation among the States," he said, calling for coordinated intelligence sharing, stronger enforcement and action against networks involved in the manufacture, diversion, transport and distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances.
"A concerted regional effort will not only help realise the vision of a Drug-Free Tamil Nadu but also contribute towards a Drug-Free South India and a healthier future for our youth," Vijay said.
CM Proposes Common Economic, Logistics Clusters
Vijay proposed that the Southern Zonal Council promote common economic and logistics clusters across the Southern states.
He suggested integrated manufacturing zones, shared multimodal logistics parks and freight and industrial corridors connecting production centres with ports and global markets.
"The greatest opportunity before us is to think and act as a single, integrated economic region," he said.
Vijay said deeper links between the states could create globally competitive value chains, reduce the cost of doing business, improve export competitiveness, attract foreign investment and take industrial opportunities to smaller towns.
He cited the proposed extension of the Bengaluru Metro from Bommasandra in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu as an immediate example.
CM Vijay said the project could create one of South India's first interstate metro links by connecting Bengaluru's Electronic City corridor with Hosur. "I welcome this project as a model of what cooperative infrastructure across State borders can achieve, and I urge that it be carried forward expeditiously with the support of the Union and both State Governments," he said.
"Let it be the first of many such connections across the South," Vijay added.
Focus On Maritime Economy
Vijay said the sea is central to the Southern peninsula and called for the maritime economy to become a key part of the region's development agenda. "Our region is home to a significant share of India's coastline and some of the nation's most important ports constituting one of India's greatest strategic and economic assets," he said.
He called for an integrated approach covering ports, coastal shipping, fisheries, marine industries, maritime services and coastal tourism to unlock the potential of the Blue Economy.
மாண்புமிகு ஒன்றிய உள்துறை மற்றும் கூட்டுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர் திரு.அமித் ஷா அவர்கள் தலைமையில் இன்று (20.8.2026) மகாபலிபுரத்தில் நடைபெற்ற 31-வது தென் மண்டலக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில், மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் கலந்துகொண்டு வரவேற்புரையாற்றினார்.… pic.twitter.com/SCjYxlZrqG— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 20, 2026
"Expanding coastal shipping will reduce logistics costs, ease pressure on our roads and railways, and strengthen the competitiveness of our industries," Vijay said.
He also called for stronger port and hinterland connectivity, dedicated coastal economic zones and coordinated maritime infrastructure to attract investment and create employment.
With its 1076-km coastline, Vijay said, Tamil Nadu is ready to work with other Southern states on the shared maritime vision.
'Southern States Shouldn't Be At A Disadvantage'
On fiscal federalism, the Chief Minister said the Southern states have been among the principal drivers of India's economic growth and contributors to the national exchequer. He said their investments in human development, fiscal management and population stabilisation has helped build resilient economies.
"As India prepares for the next Finance Commission, the fiscal devolution framework must recognise both need and performance," Vijay said.
"States that have invested in development, fiscal discipline, and demographic transition should not be placed at a disadvantage," he added.
Vijay said the Southern states were not seeking preferential treatment but "a fair and equitable treatment" that respects fiscal autonomy and rewards performance along with equity.
He also raised concerns over the limited revenue flexibility available to states after the introduction of GST. "All State Governments must work together to reclaim flexibility in tax rate determination," he said, referring to Article 279A(4)(e) of the Constitution and the GST Council's role in recommending tax rates.
Cauvery, Mullaperiyar Water Issues
Vijay said interstate water resource is another key area where Southern states need to work together. "Water is fundamental to the lives, Agriculture and livelihoods of millions, and the management of interstate rivers demands both cooperation and unwavering respect for the rule of law," he said.
He said the rights of lower riparian states and the livelihoods dependent on assured river flows must be protected. He also called for Supreme Court judgments, tribunal awards and statutory mechanisms for river management to be implemented fully.
On the Cauvery, Vijay said the timely implementation of the Supreme Court's judgment and decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority remained essential.
On Mullaperiyar, he said safety should continue to be guided by judicial decisions allowing the water level to be raised to 152 feet. "Any upstream intervention with the potential to affect the rightful share of another State must proceed only within this legal and institutional framework," he said.
Exempt NEET For Tamil Nadu
Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's opposition to National Eligibiility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying his government remains committed to protecting students and ensuring equitable access to medical education. He said the state has consistently maintained that NEET places rural students and those from socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a disadvantage. "Accordingly, I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks," Vijay said.
He said this is in keeping with Tamil Nadu's "proven and equitable admission system".
CM Seeks Safeguards For Southern Parliamentary Representation
Vijay also raised what he described as an issue of "profound constitutional importance", the future of parliamentary representation.
He said the end of the freeze on Lok Sabha seat allocation based on the 1971 Census and consideration of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 has created concerns among Southern states that population-based delimitation could reduce their collective voice in Parliament.
"The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth," Vijay said.
He argued that these achievements should not result in reduced representation. "Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said.
Vijay urged the Union government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no state would suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament because of its success in population stabilisation.
He said this would protect the federal balance and strengthen the confidence of states in democratic institutions.
'Strong States Make For A Stronger India'
Vijay said the challenges and opportunities before the Southern states are shared and therefore require a common response. "Our rivers, coasts, infrastructure, and markets should unite us in a common purpose and shared prosperity," he said.
"Where we agree, let us act with ambition. Where we differ, let us resolve our differences through dialogue, mutual respect, and the rule of law. That is the essence of cooperative federalism," Vijay said.
Concluding his address, CM Vijay reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to working with the Union government and other Southern states towards a Developed India.
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