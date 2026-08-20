ETV Bharat / bharat

At Southern Zonal Council Meet, CM Vijay Seeks NEET Exemption, Fiscal Reforms, Delimitation Safeguards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council ( ANI )

Mahabalipuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday sought greater cooperation among Southern states on the economy, drug control, infrastructure and maritime development, while suggesting changes on fiscal devolution, NEET exam and safeguards for the region's parliamentary representation.

The 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had in attendance Chief Ministers and senior representatives from the Southern states and Union Territories.

CM Vijay, who happens to be the Vice-Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, said the Southern states together contribute more than 30 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and are at the forefront of manufacturing, exports, services and innovation.

"By addressing our shared challenges and leveraging our collective strengths, we can unlock even greater opportunities for growth and prosperity, not just for the South, but for India as a whole," Vijay said.

Action Against Drug Abuse

CM Vijay said the misuse of addictive, regulated, narcotic and psychotropic substances among young people was a serious concern.

He urged the Centre to strengthen regulations governing the online sale of prescription medicines, ensure stricter enforcement against their unauthorised sale and review the existing legal framework to deal with emerging forms of substance abuse among youth.

"At the same time, combating drug abuse requires close cooperation among the States," he said, calling for coordinated intelligence sharing, stronger enforcement and action against networks involved in the manufacture, diversion, transport and distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

"A concerted regional effort will not only help realise the vision of a Drug-Free Tamil Nadu but also contribute towards a Drug-Free South India and a healthier future for our youth," Vijay said.

CM Proposes Common Economic, Logistics Clusters

Vijay proposed that the Southern Zonal Council promote common economic and logistics clusters across the Southern states.

He suggested integrated manufacturing zones, shared multimodal logistics parks and freight and industrial corridors connecting production centres with ports and global markets.

"The greatest opportunity before us is to think and act as a single, integrated economic region," he said.

Vijay said deeper links between the states could create globally competitive value chains, reduce the cost of doing business, improve export competitiveness, attract foreign investment and take industrial opportunities to smaller towns.

He cited the proposed extension of the Bengaluru Metro from Bommasandra in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu as an immediate example.

CM Vijay said the project could create one of South India's first interstate metro links by connecting Bengaluru's Electronic City corridor with Hosur. "I welcome this project as a model of what cooperative infrastructure across State borders can achieve, and I urge that it be carried forward expeditiously with the support of the Union and both State Governments," he said.

"Let it be the first of many such connections across the South," Vijay added.

Focus On Maritime Economy

Vijay said the sea is central to the Southern peninsula and called for the maritime economy to become a key part of the region's development agenda. "Our region is home to a significant share of India's coastline and some of the nation's most important ports constituting one of India's greatest strategic and economic assets," he said.

He called for an integrated approach covering ports, coastal shipping, fisheries, marine industries, maritime services and coastal tourism to unlock the potential of the Blue Economy.

"Expanding coastal shipping will reduce logistics costs, ease pressure on our roads and railways, and strengthen the competitiveness of our industries," Vijay said.

He also called for stronger port and hinterland connectivity, dedicated coastal economic zones and coordinated maritime infrastructure to attract investment and create employment.

With its 1076-km coastline, Vijay said, Tamil Nadu is ready to work with other Southern states on the shared maritime vision.