Andhra CM Outlines Growth Roadmap For Southern States At 31st Zonal Council Meeting
Addressing the meeting, Naidu said the southern states should resolve the inter-state issues through trust and mutual cooperation.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday outlined a roadmap for the comprehensive development of the southern states at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, proposing, among others, a regional bullet train corridor. He also called for greater cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the states.
Addressing the meeting attended by the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Keralam, besides the LG of Puducherry, Naidu said the southern states should resolve the inter-state issues through trust and mutual cooperation.
"The development of the southern states can be achieved only through cooperation and coordination," he said.
The CM proposed a bullet train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu via Kuppam, alongside a transit network linking Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Today I participated in the 31st Southern Zonal Council Meeting at Mahabalipuram, chaired by Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, along with Chief Ministers, Ministers and representatives of the Southern States and Union Territories.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 20, 2026
I emphasised that cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/yH5Y8IHBHH
Naidu suggested creating a common logistics network, dry ports in the southern states, and full integration of the southern power grid with the national grid to strengthen regional infrastructure and energy security.
He also proposed setting up a joint consortium with universities and skilling institutions in the southern states and a mutual aid force to share resources during disasters. The chief minister sought the establishment of a common spiritual tourism circuit connecting Tirupati with northern sites like Kashi, Ayodhya and the Char Dham.
According to him, the southern states contribute 31 per cent of the country's GDP and could achieve a USD 10 trillion economy by 2047 through strategic cooperation. The text of his speech was released in Amaravati by the Andhra government .
On Andhra Pradesh's pending bifurcation-related issues, he said institutions listed under Schedules 9 and 10 of the bifurcation Act have not been divided even after 12 years and urged the Centre to take speedy action to resolve them.
He thanked the Centre for Polavaram projects, the South Coast Railway Zone and Amaravati. Naidu sought the resolution of the state's resource deficit and issues related to Section 56 of the bifurcation Act, besides urging the Centre to expedite clearances for the Dugarajapatnam port and refinery proposals.
He also requested approval for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects and the Kadapa JSW railway link. On water management, Naidu advocated diverting more than 500 TMC of water through the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, saying it would provide a permanent solution to Tamil Nadu's water problem.
He further said Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should coordinate on river waters and called for a long-term national plan to link the Ganga and Cauvery rivers, along with time-bound Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and clearances for river-linking projects.
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