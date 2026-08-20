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Andhra CM Outlines Growth Roadmap For Southern States At 31st Zonal Council Meeting

From left, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Keralam Minister for Industries and IT PK Kunhalikutty during the 31st Southern Regional Council meeting, in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu on Aug. 20, 2026. ( PTI Photo )

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday outlined a roadmap for the comprehensive development of the southern states at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, proposing, among others, a regional bullet train corridor. He also called for greater cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the states.

Addressing the meeting attended by the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Keralam, besides the LG of Puducherry, Naidu said the southern states should resolve the inter-state issues through trust and mutual cooperation.

"The development of the southern states can be achieved only through cooperation and coordination," he said.

The CM proposed a bullet train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu via Kuppam, alongside a transit network linking Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Naidu suggested creating a common logistics network, dry ports in the southern states, and full integration of the southern power grid with the national grid to strengthen regional infrastructure and energy security.