ETV Bharat / bharat

'Southern States Lead In Sericulture, North Must Expand': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Chennai: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Monday lauded Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana for boosting India's sericulture sector while calling upon the northern states to catch-up.

"Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the leading states in sericulture, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There is a need to expand sericulture in North Indian states as well," Singh said at the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry in Teynampet in Chennai.

Speaking at the conference, the Union Minister noted, "India's silk production has grown from 26,000 metric tonnes in 2014 to 42,000 metric tonnes in 2026. In the coming years, India is set to increase its silk production to a level that surpasses China. A target has been set to increase India's silk production to 60,000 metric tonnes by 2030–2031".

According to Singh, sericulture serves as a vital sector that provides both employment and income for farmers. Cultivating mulberry on one hectare of land can generate employment for around 20 people throughout the year, he said.

Ministers and Members of Parliament from various African nations participated at the international sericulture conference, a milestone facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for international cooperation.

Beyond the textile industry, sericulture makes significant contributions to fields such as medicine, nutrition, and various other industrial sectors.