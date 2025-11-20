ETV Bharat / bharat

Southern Railway To Launch Coast-to-Coast Parcel Train Service For The First Time

This initiative, a first of its kind by the Indian Railways, marks a significant step toward strengthening regional parcel mobility.

Representational image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Chennai: Aimed at providing fast and cost-effective parcel movement, Southern Railway, for the first time, would operate a 'coast-to-coast' parcel express train service across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"The unique feature of this service is earmarking of dedicated parcel coaches to each destination, ensuring organised parcel handling and management. The train accommodates a wide range of commodities, including white goods, perishables, consumer products and industrial materials. A first of its kind time tabled logistics service connecting key business hubs of Tamil Nadu and Kerala," a press release issued late on November 19 by the Southern Railway said.

The parcel service would be operated on Fridays from Mangaluru Central and on Tuesdays from Royapuram, Chennai.

The service would stop at Salem, Erode, Uttukkuli, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur and Kasaragod, ensuring smooth and efficient loading and unloading across major commercial centres.

The first service of 'Parcel Express' is scheduled to leave at 3.10 pm on December 12 from Mangaluru Central Railway Station and would reach Royapuram, Chennai, at 1.30 pm the next day. The return train would leave Royapuram at 3.45 pm on December 16, and it would reach Mangaluru Central at 2.20 pm the next day.

The train would comprise "high capacity parcel vans -- 10 coaches and luggage cum brake van - 2 coaches". As an eco-friendly alternative, the service promotes sustainable logistics by encouraging a shift from road to rail.

Real-time monitoring of the train service is involved, guaranteeing consistent, punctual and well-coordinated service delivery. This new initiative underscores Southern Railway's commitment to strengthening regional logistics with reliable, modern and sustainable transportation solutions, the release added.

