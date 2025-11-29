ETV Bharat / bharat

Southern Railway To Cut Slash Travel Time With Faster Trains By 2026

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Southern Railway is mulling a major upgrade on key rail sections to enhance travel efficiency and punctuality along a 711 km route. The project, planned for the financial year 2026-27, is aimed at supporting speeds of up to 130 kmph and will reduce travel times, besides improving overall travel experience.

“In the upcoming FY 2026-27, speed enhancement works will be taken up for increasing the sectional speed from 110 to 130 kmph on major sections spanning 711 kms,” said M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway.

He said that several sections, which will be developed to reduce timing and improve punctuality, include Chennai Egmore–Villupuram, Villupuram–Vriddhachalam, Vriddhachalam–Tiruchchirappalli, Kollam–Thiruvananthapuram, Shoranur–Kozhikode, Kannur–Mangaluru, and other sections

Speed enhanced in sections

Speed enhancement works (110 to 130 kmph) were completed in the Chennai Central – Gudur (134 km), Chennai Central – Arakkonam – Renigunta (134.78 km) and Arakkonam – Jolarpettai (144.54 km) sections, totalling 415 km sections.

It may be noted that to improve mobility, during the last three years, Southern Railway has raised the speed of all feasible sections spanning 2,794 km from the earlier 80/90/100 kmph to 110 kmph.

Speed trial for 286 km

In line with its sustained efforts to enhance the maximum permissible speeds across important corridors, the railway successfully conducted a high-speed trial run in the Jolarpettai–Coimbatore section.

As part of the ongoing initiative to upgrade the sectional speed from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph, a series of mandatory trial runs were undertaken in both directions.