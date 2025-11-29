Southern Railway To Cut Slash Travel Time With Faster Trains By 2026
As per the Railways, sectional speeds of 110-130 kmph were increased by 56.6% in 2025, and speeds 130 kmph and above by 21.8%.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Southern Railway is mulling a major upgrade on key rail sections to enhance travel efficiency and punctuality along a 711 km route. The project, planned for the financial year 2026-27, is aimed at supporting speeds of up to 130 kmph and will reduce travel times, besides improving overall travel experience.
“In the upcoming FY 2026-27, speed enhancement works will be taken up for increasing the sectional speed from 110 to 130 kmph on major sections spanning 711 kms,” said M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway.
He said that several sections, which will be developed to reduce timing and improve punctuality, include Chennai Egmore–Villupuram, Villupuram–Vriddhachalam, Vriddhachalam–Tiruchchirappalli, Kollam–Thiruvananthapuram, Shoranur–Kozhikode, Kannur–Mangaluru, and other sections
Speed enhanced in sections
Speed enhancement works (110 to 130 kmph) were completed in the Chennai Central – Gudur (134 km), Chennai Central – Arakkonam – Renigunta (134.78 km) and Arakkonam – Jolarpettai (144.54 km) sections, totalling 415 km sections.
It may be noted that to improve mobility, during the last three years, Southern Railway has raised the speed of all feasible sections spanning 2,794 km from the earlier 80/90/100 kmph to 110 kmph.
Speed trial for 286 km
In line with its sustained efforts to enhance the maximum permissible speeds across important corridors, the railway successfully conducted a high-speed trial run in the Jolarpettai–Coimbatore section.
As part of the ongoing initiative to upgrade the sectional speed from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph, a series of mandatory trial runs were undertaken in both directions.
During the run, vital ride parameters such as lateral and vertical accelerations, track geometry, stability of rolling stock, oscillation behaviour and interaction with curves, turnouts and gradients were recorded.
How the speed trial process works
Preliminary Readiness – Engineering, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication and Traction Distribution departments complete all requisite strengthening, tamping, alignments and safety checks.
Railway-conducted trial runs – Multiple high-speed trial runs are conducted by the railway to record oscillation, acceleration levels and track behaviour using accelerometers and oscillation monitoring equipment.
Compilation of technical data – Track recording car charts, OHE parameters, loco and coach behaviour, and acceleration peak values are analysed to ensure compliance with the prescribed limits.
Authorisation – Upon satisfactory performance and careful consideration/analysis of the reports, permission is given for enhancing the maximum permissible speed (MPS) on the section.
Upgrading for high-speed
According to the Railways, upgradation and improvement of railway tracks on Indian Railways to increase the speed potential have been carried out in a big way during the last 10 years. The measures for track upgradation include wider base concrete sleepers, thick web switches, longer rail panels, H-beam sleepers, modern track renewal, and maintenance machines.
The Vande Bharat trains running over the Indian Railway network are semi-high-speed train services with a design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph. The average speed of the train depends upon the geometry of the track, stoppages en route, and maintenance work in the section, the Railway Ministry earlier said.
There has been a significant increase in the speed potential of the tracks as the speed potential of railway tracks during 2014, vis-à-vis 2025. Sectional speeds have been increased to 110-130 kmph by 33.3 per cent in 2014 and 56.6 per cent in 2025, and speeds of 130 kmph and above by 6.3 per cent in 2014 and 21.8 per cent in 2025, as per railway data.
Also Read