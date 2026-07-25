ETV Bharat / bharat

Southern Railway Launches 3 Apps To Make Train Operations Safer, Smoother And Efficient

Chennai: The Southern Railway on Saturday launched three in-house digital applications that will make train operations safer, smarter, and more efficient.

In a function held at Southern Railway Headquarters in Chennai, General Manager R N Singh launched these three indigenously developed applications namely e-TSR (Electronic Train Signal Register), RBMS (Railway Block Management System) and DOST (Delivering Occupational Safety on Track).

Together, the three apps will digitise the most important daily safety tasks for railways including recording train signal events, block clearance, administration of engineering works and safety and protection of staff working on the tracks.

Speaking on the occasion, R N Singh said these apps were designed to ease the work of field staff, reduce human errors and ensure the safety of lives.

The e-TSR will replace the traditional paper train signal registers maintained at railway stations. "The app has been designed so that train movement details are automatically recorded from the data register," he said.

The app will reduce paper use and errors in manual entries. The e-TSR app will be compatible with all types of train operations.

The RBMS App provides a complete and paperless digital solution for managing railway blocks from the initial request to final closure. "This app will enable all the processes—from requesting blocks for engineering, power, signal and telecom works to clearance, extension, cancellation and completion—in a completely paperless manner," he said.

The RBMS App has various features including separate dashboard, OTP authentication, performance reports, geo-features and integration with the e-TSR app.

The DOST has been developed with an aim to improve the safety of railway employees working on the tracks. The app compares the real-time movement information of the trains received from the signalling system with the GPS location of the field functionaries and provides yellow and red alerts before the train approaches.

The DOST app also has security features including sound, light, vibration, multilingual voice alerts, and emergency SOS.

These three new apps together will enhance the safety of railway employees, reduce manual workload and ensure faster decisions based on real time information.