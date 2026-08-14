Southern Chief Ministers' Conference Reportedly Set For Chennai On August 19-20; Union Minister Amit Shah Likely to Chair
The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of concerns in southern states over possible impact of delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies on their parliamentary representation.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Chennai: A conference of the Chief Ministers of southern states is reportedly scheduled to be held at Kovalam on the outskirts of Chennai on August 19 and 20 (Tuesday and Wednesday), with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to chair the meeting.
The proposed conference is expected to bring together the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, along with representatives of the Union Territory of Puducherry, to deliberate on key issues affecting the southern states.
The meeting is reportedly being planned at a private star hotel in Kovalam. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly's Budget Session underway, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to participate. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are also expected to attend.
Among the major issues likely to come up for discussion are inter-state river water sharing, disputes and challenges along state borders, and law-and-order concerns.
The proposed meeting assumes particular significance against the backdrop of concerns in southern states over the possible impact of delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies on their parliamentary representation.
Tamil Nadu has already passed a resolution calling for the number of Lok Sabha seats to be retained at the existing 543 until there is a broad consensus on the issue. The delimitation question is therefore expected to receive considerable attention during the meeting.
The conference, reportedly being held in Tamil Nadu after a long gap, could provide a platform for greater coordination among the southern states on issues concerning Centre-state relations, resource sharing and political representation.
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