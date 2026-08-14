ETV Bharat / bharat

Southern Chief Ministers' Conference Reportedly Set For Chennai On August 19-20; Union Minister Amit Shah Likely to Chair

Amit Shah is expected to chair the Southern CMs' meeting in chennai on August 19 and 20. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A conference of the Chief Ministers of southern states is reportedly scheduled to be held at Kovalam on the outskirts of Chennai on August 19 and 20 (Tuesday and Wednesday), with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to chair the meeting.

The proposed conference is expected to bring together the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, along with representatives of the Union Territory of Puducherry, to deliberate on key issues affecting the southern states.

The meeting is reportedly being planned at a private star hotel in Kovalam. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly's Budget Session underway, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to participate. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are also expected to attend.

Among the major issues likely to come up for discussion are inter-state river water sharing, disputes and challenges along state borders, and law-and-order concerns.

The proposed meeting assumes particular significance against the backdrop of concerns in southern states over the possible impact of delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies on their parliamentary representation.