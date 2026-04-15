ETV Bharat / bharat

DK Shivakumar, Vijay Toughen Stance On Delimitation; Akhilesh And Gehlot Join Tirade

He said the voices of the people of southern states especially those of Tamil Nadu, which has consistently adhered to Union government directives may not be adequately heard in Parliament. "This amounts to a biased action by the Union government. The passage of this Bill would effectively act as a 'punishment' for states that have followed Union government policies for years, while serving as a 'reward' for those that have not", Vijay said.

He said, "The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam welcomes the Bill that provides 33 per cent reservation for women, which is expected to be debated and passed in Parliament. However, apart from the women’s reservation Bill, if the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 is passed, the proportional difference in representation between the southern and northern states will increase significantly. If this happens, the representation of southern states will decline, while that of northern states will rise in matters such as lawmaking related to language, culture, and state rights, as well as in shaping Union government policies".

Opposing the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, Vijay, in a statement on social media, said, "Constituency delimitation is a discriminatory measure by the Central government. Through the 'Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026' which aims to increase the number of members in the Lok Sabha from the current 543 to 850 the Central Government has proposed a significant structural change to the composition of the Lok Sabha. This Bill is scheduled to be taken up for discussion during the special session of Parliament commencing tomorrow".

Shivakumar said, rushing such a massive restructuring of India’s democracy during elections, without transparency or consultation, is deeply suspicious and unacceptable. "India’s strength lies in balance not in domination. In fairness and not in manipulation. The Southern states will stand united, speak in one voice, and defend the true spirit of federalism. We will not allow the South to be politically marginalised," he said.

He said the exercise is nothing but punishing progress and good governance. "Let’s be absolutely clear- Congress fully supports Women’s Reservation. In fact, it was Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s vision and commitment that brought this dream to the national agenda. We demand that it be implemented without linking it to delimitation or seat expansion. I urge the Union Govt to not hide behind women’s empowerment to push a deeply unfair political agenda".

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "This is not delimitation. This is political re-engineering at the cost of Southern states. The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 will systematically reduce the voice of the South, while rewarding unchecked population growth elsewhere".

The TVK leader said, "If the Bill is enacted, it could also impact financial distribution. Changes in the number and proportion of parliamentary constituencies may have repercussions on the allocation of funds to states. Already, states like Tamil Nadu have been alleging that they are facing losses in financial devolution from the Union government. Even during budget allocations, Tamil Nadu does not receive adequate funds or projects from the Union Government. In such a situation, after delimitation, there is a strong possibility that funds for population-based schemes could further decrease. Considering the various ways in which this Bill could adversely affect southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, I strongly urge that the attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 be withdrawn, and that the existing system be continued."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav too opposed the delimitation exercise. He said his party "will not tolerate Modi government's 'gerrymandering' of constituencies through a delimitation, claiming that the ruling BJP is using the exercise to create handpicked constituencies".

In a post on X, Yadav said, "We are in favor of women's reservation, but against that BJP cunning ploy, which is being carried out under a conspiracy. The BJP folks and their allies are sitting tight-lipped about the women of the country's largest population segment, meaning the 'backward classes.'"

He said, "The haste they're showing in the name of this amendment is actually driven by the BJP's intent to avoid a census, because if a census happens, they'll have to provide caste-wise data too, and caste-wise reservations as well. This is a massive BJP conspiracy, in which the rights of the backward classes are being looted by rejecting delimitation based on a census. Parties should be given the leeway to implement it based on proportional representation. This is a secret plan by shadowy figures against democracy, which is unacceptable until reforms are made in the process".

Similarly, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also urged the Central government to take the southern states' warning on the proposed delimitation exercise seriously.

Speaking to the media at Jaipur Airport on the day, the former Chief Minister said that if the people of the south feel that the North Indians are imposing unnecessary delimitation on them, the situation could "weaken and worsen".

"The warning issued by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is worrying. A situation similar to the protests that took place in the southern states in the 1960s could arise. From what the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has said, one can understand that he is deeply concerned; this is a very sensitive issue," he said.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "The manner in which the NDA government is preparing to rush through the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill under the guise of women's reservation naturally raises suspicions. After all, what is this emergency that such haste is being shown in the middle of elections? Is this not a clear violation of the code of conduct? When the work of a new census is underway, considering delimitation based on the old data of 2011 would be an injustice to democracy and to the new voters".

He said, it is an unnecessary attempt to create a rift between North and South India. "Instead of an all-party meeting, talking separately to opposition parties, and taking such a sensitive step without broad discussion and without taking the states into confidence is inappropriate. Taking unilateral decisions and not seeking the opposition's opinion has become the working style of this government. Democracy runs on 'consensus,' not on whims. The government should first formally consult all sides," Gehlot said.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin had taken a sharp stance on the proposed delimitation exercise. He warned that any attempt to push through delimitation without addressing Tamil Nadu's concerns would provoke a mass agitation, reminiscent of the anti-Hindi movements of the 1960s.

For Tamil parties, he stressed, the issue transcends political power – it is about identity and dignity. He said this in the context of the Modi government calling for the special session for reserving one-third parliament seats for women based on Census 2011 instead of waiting for the ongoing Census 2026 to run its course.