ETV Bharat / bharat

South India Urban Development Ministers Meet In Bengaluru: Focus On Reforms, Urbanisation

Bengaluru: Garden City hosted the South India Urban Development Ministers’ Conference under the leadership of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting brought together ministers and senior officials from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep to discuss key urban development challenges and strategies for the region.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, represented Karnataka alongside ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan. The meeting, convened at the request of the Karnataka government, provided a platform for each state to present its urban priorities and ongoing projects.

Inauguration of South India Urban Development Ministers Meet (ETV Bharat)

Centre Appreciates Karnataka’s Projects

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said Khattar had appreciated Karnataka's key infrastructure initiatives, including the tunnel road project, flyover constructions, and the ‘B-account to A-account’ land conversion plan. However, he clarified that there was no assurance yet regarding financial support.

“We placed the state’s demands before the Union Minister. While he appreciated our initiatives, no financial commitment has been made so far,” Shivakumar said.

He added that the state highlighted the discontinuation of several central schemes that earlier supported city-level projects. “Earlier, there were specific urban development schemes from the Centre, but many have now been stopped. We have urged the Union Minister to reconsider these policies,” he said.