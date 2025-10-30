South India Urban Development Ministers Meet In Bengaluru: Focus On Reforms, Urbanisation
Ministers and senior officials from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep discussed key urban development challenges and strategies.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: Garden City hosted the South India Urban Development Ministers’ Conference under the leadership of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting brought together ministers and senior officials from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep to discuss key urban development challenges and strategies for the region.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, represented Karnataka alongside ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan. The meeting, convened at the request of the Karnataka government, provided a platform for each state to present its urban priorities and ongoing projects.
Centre Appreciates Karnataka’s Projects
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said Khattar had appreciated Karnataka's key infrastructure initiatives, including the tunnel road project, flyover constructions, and the ‘B-account to A-account’ land conversion plan. However, he clarified that there was no assurance yet regarding financial support.
“We placed the state’s demands before the Union Minister. While he appreciated our initiatives, no financial commitment has been made so far,” Shivakumar said.
He added that the state highlighted the discontinuation of several central schemes that earlier supported city-level projects. “Earlier, there were specific urban development schemes from the Centre, but many have now been stopped. We have urged the Union Minister to reconsider these policies,” he said.
The Deputy CM also drew attention to pending grants under the 15th Finance Commission and demanded that the Centre fulfill its earlier promises. “We have requested additional allocations under the 16th Finance Commission for urban development,” he said.
Karnataka Showcases Urban Reforms, Regional Collaboration
According to Shivakumar, discussions extended beyond Bengaluru’s development to that of all municipalities and towns across Karnataka. “This was not only about Bengaluru. We spoke about improving governance in all local bodies, reforms in urban planning, and the functioning of the Greater Bengaluru Authority,” he explained.
Ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan briefed the gathering about the need for planned urban expansion and improvements in smaller towns. “Compared to other states, Karnataka’s urbanisation process is more systematic. We shared our experiences and reforms with the other states,” Shivakumar said.
The conference included separate interactions between the Union Minister and representatives of each participating state to review regional priorities. “At Karnataka’s request, the meeting was held here, and it was productive in fostering coordination between southern states on common urban issues,” he added.
The meeting concluded with an understanding that further consultations will continue to strengthen collaboration between the Centre and southern states for better-planned urban growth and development.
Kerala's minister for local self-government M B Rajesh and Puducherry minister Thirumurgan were among the attendees.
Senior officials, including Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary Tushar Girinath, BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao and other top bureaucrats, were also present.
