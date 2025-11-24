ETV Bharat / bharat

South India's First Solar-Powered Village Gears Up To Do Away With LPG

Nagarkurnool: After becoming the first fully solar-powered village in south India and only the 2nd across the country, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's native village Kondareddypally here is striving towards e-cooking in an eco-friendly bid to reduce the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas(LPG).

The induction stoves and cookers have been distributed among the villagers as part of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy scheme 'E-Cooking, Clean Cooking' across the country. The main objective of this scheme is to significantly reduce the use of LPG cylinders with induction stoves towards a greener environment.

The Telangana Renewable Development Corporation (REDCO), which is the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme, has projected solar power as an efficient alternative to routine electricity.

The distribution of the induction cookers to the residents of Kondareddypally is being financed by the unspent funds jointly contributed by the central as well as the state governments under the Rs 6 crore 'State Energy Conservation Fund' to undertake energy conservation programs in the state.