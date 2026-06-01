South Coast Railway Zone Begins Operations From Visakhapatnam
The operations began from a temporary building in the zone which administers four divisions--Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam(erstwhile Waltair) divisions.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: The South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, began its operations from a temporary office operational within the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Deck Building here, on Monday. All key zonal affairs—spanning mechanical, telecommunications, civil engineering, and general administration—will be conducted from this location.
A Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) has also been appointed. The zone will function with four divisions: the existing Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada divisions, along with the historic Waltair division carved out of East Coast Railways and renamed as Visakhapatnam division. The Waltair division was 132-years old.
The South Coast Railway Zone marks the 18th such zone in the country. General Manager (GM) Sandeep Mathur is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday with the Divisional Railway Officers (DROs) from Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. He is also expected to discuss key zonal matters with the Heads of Departments (HODs) from all respective wings. While the public expressed immense joy over the zone's establishment, the decision not to host a formal inaugural ceremony at the temporary zonal office has drawn criticism. Employees had eagerly anticipated a festive atmosphere to celebrate the zone's launch; however, the prevailing mood is quite the opposite. The erstwhile YSRCP government neglected the entire project.
We heartily welcome the South Coast Railway Zone which begins its operations from Visakhapatnam today, marking a significant step towards enhanced connectivity, greater efficiency, and accelerated growth for Andhra Pradesh. As the 18th Zone of Indian Railways, it will strengthen…— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) June 1, 2026
In the 2020-21 Union Budget, ₹170 crore was allocated for the new railway zone office and other associated buildings. A decision was made to undertake construction activities on a 53-acre site in Mudasarlova. The Central Government announced the zone's establishment in February 2019. However, the YSRCP—which came to power later that same year—failed to advance the initiative. This also caused delays in handing over the necessary land. It was only after the TDP alliance government assumed office, it ensured the railway zone project got on track and chugged through. On April 28 this year, while visiting Visakhapatnam to lay the foundation stone for the Google Data Center, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the railway zone operations would commence very soon. A Gazette notification regarding the same was issued on May 5.
Describing the start of operations of SCoR Zone as a historical milestone, Chief Minister Chandrababu said the new railway zone will play a pivotal role in transforming the state into a logistics hub. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for fulfilling the long-cherished aspiration of the people of Andhra Pradesh. "The new railway zone will fundamentally transform the transportation landscape of North Andhra. It will pave the way for new employment opportunities and industrial development," he remarked.
జూన్ 1 నుంచి విశాఖపట్నం కేంద్రంగా దక్షిణ కోస్తా రైల్వే జోన్ అధికారికంగా ప్రారంభం కావడం చారిత్రాత్మక మైలురాయి. దశాబ్దాల మన కల నెరవేరుతోంది. నూతన రైల్వే జోన్ ఉత్తరాంధ్ర రవాణా ముఖచిత్రాన్ని సమూలంగా మారుస్తుంది. కొత్త ఉపాధి అవకాశాలకు, పారిశ్రామిక వృద్ధికి బాటలు వేస్తుంది. మన…— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 31, 2026
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, welcomed the development, in a post on his social media handle. He said it marks "a significant step towards enhanced connectivity, greater efficiency, and accelerated growth for Andhra Pradesh". He added that it will strengthen rail infrastructure across the state, improve regional connectivity, and contribute to balanced development in every region of Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his gratitude to Modi and Vaishnaw for "making this long-cherished aspiration a reality". A proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and its people, he said.
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