ETV Bharat / bharat

South Coast Railway Zone Begins Operations From Visakhapatnam

FILE - Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a discussion related to an official gazette notification for the establishment of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, with Visakhapatnam designated as its headquarters. ( ANI )

Visakhapatnam: The South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, began its operations from a temporary office operational within the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Deck Building here, on Monday. All key zonal affairs—spanning mechanical, telecommunications, civil engineering, and general administration—will be conducted from this location. A Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) has also been appointed. The zone will function with four divisions: the existing Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada divisions, along with the historic Waltair division carved out of East Coast Railways and renamed as Visakhapatnam division. The Waltair division was 132-years old. The South Coast Railway Zone marks the 18th such zone in the country. General Manager (GM) Sandeep Mathur is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday with the Divisional Railway Officers (DROs) from Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. He is also expected to discuss key zonal matters with the Heads of Departments (HODs) from all respective wings. While the public expressed immense joy over the zone's establishment, the decision not to host a formal inaugural ceremony at the temporary zonal office has drawn criticism. Employees had eagerly anticipated a festive atmosphere to celebrate the zone's launch; however, the prevailing mood is quite the opposite. The erstwhile YSRCP government neglected the entire project.