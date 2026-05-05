ETV Bharat / bharat

South Coast Railway Zone A Reality: Centre Issues Gazette, Operations From June 1

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to rail infrastructure and a long-pending demand of North Andhra, the Central Government has officially notified the formation of the South Coast Railway Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam. As per the Gazette notification, operations of the new zone will commence from June 1, 2026.

The new railway zone has been carved out by reorganising parts of the South Central Railway and the East Coast Railway. Key divisions such as Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada have now been brought under the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam-based zone. Additionally, select sections from the Rayagada division have been merged into the Visakhapatnam division, streamlining administrative control.

Significantly, major routes including Palasa–Ichchapuram, Ichchapuram–Duvvada–Vizianagaram, Naupada–Parlakhemundi–Bobbili–Salur, and Simhachalam–Vadlapudi–Visakhapatnam–Jaggayyapeta have been integrated into the new division. The strategic Koraput–Kirandul line will be jointly managed by the Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions, ensuring operational coordination.

The permanent headquarters of the zone will be constructed at Arilova, while a temporary General Manager’s office has already been set up at the VMRDA Deck building. Officials say all arrangements are in place for a smooth rollout of operations next month.