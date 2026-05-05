South Coast Railway Zone A Reality: Centre Issues Gazette, Operations From June 1
According to the Centre government gazette, the new zone has been created by reorganising parts of the South Central Railway and the East Coast Railway.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to rail infrastructure and a long-pending demand of North Andhra, the Central Government has officially notified the formation of the South Coast Railway Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam. As per the Gazette notification, operations of the new zone will commence from June 1, 2026.
The new railway zone has been carved out by reorganising parts of the South Central Railway and the East Coast Railway. Key divisions such as Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada have now been brought under the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam-based zone. Additionally, select sections from the Rayagada division have been merged into the Visakhapatnam division, streamlining administrative control.
Significantly, major routes including Palasa–Ichchapuram, Ichchapuram–Duvvada–Vizianagaram, Naupada–Parlakhemundi–Bobbili–Salur, and Simhachalam–Vadlapudi–Visakhapatnam–Jaggayyapeta have been integrated into the new division. The strategic Koraput–Kirandul line will be jointly managed by the Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions, ensuring operational coordination.
The permanent headquarters of the zone will be constructed at Arilova, while a temporary General Manager’s office has already been set up at the VMRDA Deck building. Officials say all arrangements are in place for a smooth rollout of operations next month.
Though the Centre had first announced the zone in February 2019, progress remained slow for several years. Momentum picked up only after the Detailed Project Report received approval in January 2025, followed by the foundation stone laying for the zonal office in the same month.
Administrative appointments have been completed for key posts, including Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Engineer, Personnel Officer, and Financial Officer. While around 3,000 employees from various divisions expressed interest in joining the new zone, the General Manager’s office is expected to have a workforce of 1,200. Overall, the South Coast Railway Zone is projected to employ nearly 17,000 personnel.
The launch of this zone is expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate regional development across North Andhra.
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