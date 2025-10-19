ETV Bharat / bharat

South Asia Must Convey Climate Vulnerabilities, Show Homegrown Solutions At COP30: Arunabha Ghosh

New Delhi: South Asia must convey the nature of its unique vulnerabilities to climate change, from the world's youngest mountains to fragile island states and storm-prone coasts, and highlight its homegrown solutions at COP30, South Asia's Special Envoy to the climate summit, Arunabha Ghosh, has said. Exploring what can be achieved at the regional level should be the next priority, Ghosh told PTI in an interview.

"Our first priority is to convey the nature of our vulnerability to climate change," he said. "In South Asia, we have the youngest mountains in the world, small island states, and extensive coastal areas. Heat stress, changing precipitation patterns, glacial melt, and extreme weather events are all compounding our developmental challenges," he said.

Ghosh, who also heads the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said his second priority is to convey the kinds of actions already happening across the region, not just at the level of implementation but also in terms of structural and institutional design. "We are putting together what we call a 'granary of solutions' from South Asia, which will be released at COP30," he said.

"It could include new funds countries have created, new institutional bodies they've established, or new missions they've launched. Even while we wait for the climate finance that hasn't arrived, there's a lot we can learn from one another and much we can showcase to the rest of the world."

The third key focus, Ghosh said, is to explore what can be achieved at the regional level, beyond the COP process itself. "We are looking at how South Asian countries can aggregate their Nationally Determined Contributions to offer larger markets, or create common platforms for adaptation and resilience finance," he said.