ETV Bharat / bharat

Reserved Seats Ensure Refugees Have A Voice In the PoJK Assembly: SOS International Chief Rajiv Chuni

Jammu: In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee has presented more than 30 demands to the Pakistan government amid the ongoing election process in all three administrative units of PoK. Under the first phase, voting that took place on Sunday saw violence, and several people lost their lives during agitation.

The main demand remains the abolition of 12 reserved seats for PoJK refugees. There were protests after a recent Supreme Court ruling in PoK that these seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan were constitutionally protected and could not be abolished without an amendment. ETV Bharat spoke to Rajiv Chuni, chairman of SOS International, whose parents were forced to migrate to Jammu in 1947. He got candid on the refugees in PoK and the protests over the abolition of 12 seats.

ETV BHARAT: My first question concerns the protests over the abolition of the 12 reserved seats for PoJK refugees. During protests, several civilians have lost their lives over the abolition of seats. What is your perspective on this?

Rajiv Chuni: Look, whenever people live within a democratic system in any country, political protection is essential for them. It is crucial to empower them politically so that they can have a voice within the system. Otherwise, they cannot raise their concerns. Take our case, for example. In the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, 24 seats are still reserved for the people from across the border.

While not everyone fled, about one-third of the population did. We asked the government for eight of those seats. They should reserve 16 till the time the territory returns to India. But by giving us these eight seats, we would at least gain political empowerment. Now, we must knock on doors to explain our issues. If we have our own representatives, they will speak on our behalf. In PoJK, a similar arrangement exists with 12 reserved seats in the Assembly for those who migrated from here. These seats allow representation. Now, they are considering abolishing them, which will surely invite opposition. Those seats have been a lifeline because their representatives spoke for people. If you take away those seats, you are doing to them what was done to us. That territory is part of India, as supported by a Parliamentary resolution. Our people were denied those seats, but at least theirs were granted. Taking away that right is injustice. That’s why the people are risking their lives for it. If this right is snatched away, their suffering will only increase, and there will be no one left in the assembly to speak for them.

ETV Bharat: Some claim these 12 seats need to be abolished. You argue they are crucial for PoJK refugee representation. Who are these protesters? Are they from Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, or other regions of Pakistan?

Rajiv Chuni: First, we must understand that the demographics of PoJK have changed significantly. Many people from Pakistan have also settled there. Speaking of Mirpur, where my family comes from, the Hindu and Sikh families migrated here to Jammu. The remaining Muslim families were sent to the UK due to protests about the Mangla Dam’s construction. We had already migrated, so we could not protest, but the local Muslim families opposed it. Many of them went to the UK. Today, those families are doing very well. They became Members of Parliament, entered Assemblies and became mayors. If they had remained in Mirpur, who knows how they would be faring now? However, the people who have settled there from Pakistan want complete control over the region. The protesters aim to ensure that since it is their land, regardless of Pakistan's control, their hold over it remains. To maintain that control, it is crucial that the seats granted under the constitution of that time—whether that constitution was right or wrong is a separate debate—remain intact. That's why they put their lives at risk. They do not want to depend on someone else to represent them while having to plead for their issues regularly.

ETV Bharat: Custodian land and custodian property exist in Jammu. Is there a similar custodian setup in Mirpur?

Rajiv Chuni: Absolutely. Many people might not know that a custodian officer sits there as well, overseeing the properties left behind by Hindus and Sikhs. Now, how effectively they manage it is a separate matter. But just as we have administrative setups here, they have them there too. A delegation from our side visited in 2002 and toured Mirpur. They documented the custodian office and inquired about compensation for the Hindus and Sikhs who left Mirpur, especially due to the Mangla Dam’s construction on their land.

That project was funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, and these international banks do not release funds without compensating displaced persons. The officials there stated that the compensation files were prepared and ready, but they lack claimants because our people, as tourists, couldn’t directly claim anything. It’s a matter between two governments. Our people made efforts regarding this, but previous governments in India, as well as the current setup, maintain that asking Pakistan for compensation would imply acknowledging its supremacy over that land. But the reality is, the dam has already been built. Even if we reclaim PoK tomorrow, how will my ancestral homes be rebuilt there? Will you demolish the dam to rehabilitate people? This is a practical reality. Since the dam exists, a claim should be made. I think our Ministry of External Affairs should raise this issue.