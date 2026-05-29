'Sorry We're Not Going To Interfere': SC Upholds Anticipatory Bail To Swami Avimukteshwaranand In POCSO Case
In a major relief for Swami Avimukteshwaranand, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh upheld Allahabad High Court's order granting anticipatory bail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench dismissed the plea of complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari. "Sorry, we are not going to interfere," the bench said.
The bench questioned the petitioner about the delay in approaching the police despite claiming to have information about the alleged abuse of minors.
On March 25, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari in a case registered against them under the POCSO Act.
However, the high court restrained the first informant, the applicants and the disciple from making any statements to the media regarding this matter.
The high court also rejected state's argument that there is a statutory presumption of guilt against the accused under Section 29 of the POCSO Act. The high court clarified that this presumption cannot be invoked at the pre-arrest stage before charges are actually framed.
The case pertains to an FIR lodged at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj following directions from a POCSO court, alleging sexual exploitation of several "batuks' (young disciples) by the accused.
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