ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sorry We're Not Going To Interfere': SC Upholds Anticipatory Bail To Swami Avimukteshwaranand In POCSO Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench dismissed the plea of complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari. "Sorry, we are not going to interfere," the bench said.

The bench questioned the petitioner about the delay in approaching the police despite claiming to have information about the alleged abuse of minors.

On March 25, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari in a case registered against them under the POCSO Act.