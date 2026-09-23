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Soorya Krishnamoorthy: The Scientist Who Lit Up Keralam's Cultural Sky

Nataraja Krishnamurthy, popularly known as Soorya Krishnamurthy, founder of the Soorya Stage and Film Society and the man behind the legendary Soorya Festival, died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was 78. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam has lost one of the men who transformed its cultural landscape and gave its capital city an enduring place on the international arts map. Nataraja Krishnamurthy, popularly known as Soorya Krishnamurthy, founder of the Soorya Stage and Film Society and the man behind the legendary Soorya Festival, died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was 78.

He leaves behind a cultural legacy spanning nearly five decades.

His was an extraordinary journey — from the precision of space science to the limitless world of music, dance, theatre and cinema.

An Electrical Engineering graduate from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Krishnamurthy, who was born on Krishnamurthy was born on April 11, 1951, joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1972 as a scientist. During his years at ISRO, he worked alongside former President and missile man of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, an association that remained an important part of his life story. But science was only one side of his personality. His deep fascination with music, theatre and the performing arts eventually proved stronger, and he chose to leave ISRO and devote himself to culture.

That decision changed Keralam's cultural history.

In 1977, he founded the Soorya Stage and Film Society in Thiruvananthapuram. What began as a cultural initiative gradually developed into one of India's most enduring and expansive platforms for the performing arts.

At the heart of that movement was the Soorya Festival.

For generations of Malayalis, the festival became an annual cultural landmark, transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a meeting place for artistes from across India and the world. Music, classical dance, theatre, cinema and other art forms came together under the Soorya banner.

Over the decades, some of the biggest names in Indian classical music descended on Thiruvananthapuram through the festival. Ustad Alla Rakha, Ustad Zakir Hussain and several leading Hindustani musicians - Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Pandit Jasraj (vocalists), Pandit Ravi Shankar (sitar), Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (bamboo flute), Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (sarod), Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (santoor) - performed before Kerala audiences. Carnatic music legends Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, M Blamuralikrishna and masters of different classical traditions also became part of the festival's vast artistic canvas.

One of Soorya's most enduring associations was with K J Yesudas. For decades, the legendary singer's voice was closely associated with the festival's opening tradition. His relationship with Soorya lasted for more than 40 years and became almost inseparable from the identity of the festival itself.

Soorya was not merely about bringing famous artistes to Kerala. It became a bridge between traditions, generations and cultures. Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Hindustani and Carnatic music, theatre and cinema all found a place on its stages.

Thousands of artistes eventually became part of the Soorya journey.

Scientist Who Became a Theatre Innovator

Krishnamurthy was not simply an organiser sitting behind cultural events. He was himself an artist, theatre practitioner, writer and stage director, constantly experimenting with the possibilities of light, sound and stage presentation.

His scientific background appeared to influence his approach to theatre. He explored technology and stagecraft at a time when sophisticated lighting and sound design were still relatively uncommon in Malayalam theatre. Light, sound, music and visual presentation became integral elements of his productions.

His contribution to stagecraft and direction earned him the President's National Award for Stage Craft and Direction.

His celebrated play ‘Melvilasom’, set against the backdrop of an army court martial, later reached the cinema. Krishnamurthy wrote the screenplay for the film, carrying his theatrical vision into another medium.