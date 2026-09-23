Soorya Krishnamoorthy: The Scientist Who Lit Up Keralam's Cultural Sky
His deep fascination with music, theatre and the performing arts eventually proved stronger, and he chose to leave ISRO and devote himself to culture.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam has lost one of the men who transformed its cultural landscape and gave its capital city an enduring place on the international arts map. Nataraja Krishnamurthy, popularly known as Soorya Krishnamurthy, founder of the Soorya Stage and Film Society and the man behind the legendary Soorya Festival, died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was 78.
He leaves behind a cultural legacy spanning nearly five decades.
His was an extraordinary journey — from the precision of space science to the limitless world of music, dance, theatre and cinema.
An Electrical Engineering graduate from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Krishnamurthy, who was born on Krishnamurthy was born on April 11, 1951, joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1972 as a scientist. During his years at ISRO, he worked alongside former President and missile man of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, an association that remained an important part of his life story. But science was only one side of his personality. His deep fascination with music, theatre and the performing arts eventually proved stronger, and he chose to leave ISRO and devote himself to culture.
That decision changed Keralam's cultural history.
In 1977, he founded the Soorya Stage and Film Society in Thiruvananthapuram. What began as a cultural initiative gradually developed into one of India's most enduring and expansive platforms for the performing arts.
At the heart of that movement was the Soorya Festival.
For generations of Malayalis, the festival became an annual cultural landmark, transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a meeting place for artistes from across India and the world. Music, classical dance, theatre, cinema and other art forms came together under the Soorya banner.
Over the decades, some of the biggest names in Indian classical music descended on Thiruvananthapuram through the festival. Ustad Alla Rakha, Ustad Zakir Hussain and several leading Hindustani musicians - Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Pandit Jasraj (vocalists), Pandit Ravi Shankar (sitar), Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (bamboo flute), Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (sarod), Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (santoor) - performed before Kerala audiences. Carnatic music legends Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, M Blamuralikrishna and masters of different classical traditions also became part of the festival's vast artistic canvas.
One of Soorya's most enduring associations was with K J Yesudas. For decades, the legendary singer's voice was closely associated with the festival's opening tradition. His relationship with Soorya lasted for more than 40 years and became almost inseparable from the identity of the festival itself.
Soorya was not merely about bringing famous artistes to Kerala. It became a bridge between traditions, generations and cultures. Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Hindustani and Carnatic music, theatre and cinema all found a place on its stages.
Thousands of artistes eventually became part of the Soorya journey.
Scientist Who Became a Theatre Innovator
Krishnamurthy was not simply an organiser sitting behind cultural events. He was himself an artist, theatre practitioner, writer and stage director, constantly experimenting with the possibilities of light, sound and stage presentation.
His scientific background appeared to influence his approach to theatre. He explored technology and stagecraft at a time when sophisticated lighting and sound design were still relatively uncommon in Malayalam theatre. Light, sound, music and visual presentation became integral elements of his productions.
His contribution to stagecraft and direction earned him the President's National Award for Stage Craft and Direction.
His celebrated play ‘Melvilasom’, set against the backdrop of an army court martial, later reached the cinema. Krishnamurthy wrote the screenplay for the film, carrying his theatrical vision into another medium.
His influence extended well beyond the Soorya Festival. He served as Chairman of the Keralam Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Director of the Keralam State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and member of national film award juries.
In 2023, the Kerala government honoured him with the Keralam Prabha, the state's second-highest civilian award.
A Cultural Ambassador For Kerala
Perhaps Krishnamurthy's most enduring contribution was his determination to make Thiruvananthapuram a destination for serious art and culture.
At a time when major international cultural events were concentrated largely in India's metropolitan cities, Soorya created a platform in Keralam where audiences could encounter celebrated artistes and artistic traditions from different parts of the country and the world.
At the same time, it gave traditional Indian art forms a sustained platform and helped introduce generations of young Malayalis to music, dance and theatre.
In doing so, Krishnamurthy became more than a festival organiser. He became a cultural ambassador for Keralam.
His journey was also an unusual meeting of two worlds. The young engineer who entered India's space programme and worked alongside A P J Abdul Kalam eventually became one of Kerala's best-known champions of the arts. The discipline of science found an unexpected expression in his meticulous approach to stagecraft, while his imagination helped carry Kerala's cultural voice beyond its borders.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan described Krishnamurthy as a multifaceted genius who placed Kerala on the global cultural map and recalled his journey from ISRO and his association with Abdul Kalam. He highlighted Krishnamurthy's innovations in light, sound and stage presentation and his commitment to creating international platforms for traditional artistes.
Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a unique art organiser who created a platform in Thiruvananthapuram for world-renowned artistes and introduced their work to Kerala through the Soorya Festival. Vijayan also recalled his contribution as chairman of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and his role in organising Pinarayi Peruma.
For nearly five decades, Krishnamurthy brought the world's artistic traditions to Keralam and carried Keralam's cultural spirit beyond the state.
He began his professional life looking towards the stars through the lens of science. He spent the greater part of his life lighting up stages on earth.
The scientist became an artist. The artist became an institution. And the institution became part of Keralam's cultural memory.
The Soorya lights will continue to come on. But the man who first illuminated that stage has left behind a cultural space that will be difficult to fill.
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