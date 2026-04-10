ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonowal Directs DG Shipping To Ensure Transparency In Shipping-related Charges Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed port operations, and directed the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges, saying this ongoing crisis in West Asia must not become an opportunity for profiteering.

According to an official statement, Sonowal said timely intervention by the government cleared 90 per cent cargo backlog amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a strong message to the sector, the minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges.

"This crisis must not become an opportunity for profiteering. All charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests," Sonowal said.

He said swift government action restored port operations, minimised trade disruption chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and port authorities, the minister noted that the evolving situation in West Asia had initially disrupted cargo movement and vessel traffic, but coordinated and proactive measures ensured rapid stabilisation of port operations with minimal impact on trade.

"We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to address emerging challenges. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention have helped us regularise port operations and clear the backlog efficiently, ensuring that India's trade remains resilient," the statement said, quoting Sonowal.