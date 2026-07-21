ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonowal Condoles Deaths Of 4 Indian Seafarers Near Ukraine

New Delhi: Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said he is deeply anguished by the loss of lives, including of four Indian seafarers, following a missile attack on merchant vessel MV Golden Leo departing Odesa, Ukraine.

Sonowal in a post on X said India strongly condemns such attacks that endanger innocent civilian crew members and impede the freedom of navigation and commerce. "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives, including of four brave Indian seafarers, following a missile attack on merchant vessel MV Golden Leo departing Odesa, Ukraine. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief," he said.

"Our Mission in Ukraine, alongside the DGMA and RPSL, is closely monitoring the situation, conducting necessary verifications and ensuring all assistance is extended to the next of kin, on priority basis. "My prayers are also with the Indian sailor who is injured and currently hospitalised for his swift and full recovery," Sonowal said.

Four Indian seafarers were among 10 people killed in an attack on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine, prompting strong condemnation from India and fresh demands to protect commercial shipping during conflicts.