Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegation: What Rai Assembly Voters Are Saying

Sonipat: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission regarding the Haryana Assembly elections, held in October 2024. He claimed that millions of fake voters were created in several constituencies, including the Rai Assembly seat, while thousands of genuine votes were cancelled to benefit the BJP.

Following this, voters from the Rai Assembly constituency in Sonipat, along with the Congress candidate from Rai, Jai Bhagwan, openly accused the BJP, claiming there were issues with the voter list, and that several votes had been cancelled.

Rahul Gandhi's press conference had earlier put the Rai Assembly constituency in Sonipat under the spotlight. Citing it as an example, the Congress leader displayed the identity cards of several voters, claiming their photos had been replaced by that of a Brazilian model.

One of the voters, whose voter card Rahul Gandhi had displayed — Pinky from Machrola village — said, "I have personally voted in both the (previous) Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but the photo on my identity card and voter list is of another woman."