Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegation: What Rai Assembly Voters Are Saying
Following Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, voters and Congress candidate from Rai assembly constituency in Sonipat allege they couldn't vote, BJP counters with video.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Sonipat: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission regarding the Haryana Assembly elections, held in October 2024. He claimed that millions of fake voters were created in several constituencies, including the Rai Assembly seat, while thousands of genuine votes were cancelled to benefit the BJP.
Following this, voters from the Rai Assembly constituency in Sonipat, along with the Congress candidate from Rai, Jai Bhagwan, openly accused the BJP, claiming there were issues with the voter list, and that several votes had been cancelled.
Rahul Gandhi's press conference had earlier put the Rai Assembly constituency in Sonipat under the spotlight. Citing it as an example, the Congress leader displayed the identity cards of several voters, claiming their photos had been replaced by that of a Brazilian model.
One of the voters, whose voter card Rahul Gandhi had displayed — Pinky from Machrola village — said, "I have personally voted in both the (previous) Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but the photo on my identity card and voter list is of another woman."
In his speech, Rahul Gandhi had also mentioned two voters, Ajay and Anjali Tyagi, from Malikpur village. Later, Ajay Tyagi said, "We voted in the Lok Sabha elections, but our vote was cancelled in the Assembly elections." Ajay's father also alleged, "BJP workers thought we would vote for Congress, so our son's vote was fraudulently cancelled."
Congress candidate Jai Bhagwan, who had lost the Rai Assembly seat by just 3,000 votes, alleged, "This defeat was due to vote theft. The allegations made by our leader Rahul Gandhi are true. We will take this matter to court. The BJP government in Haryana was formed through vote theft."
Countering the Congress allegations, the BJP posted a video on X, saying, "It's ridiculous that Rahul Gandhi and his public relations machinery are constantly trying to stir up controversy, even when the facts refute their claims. This time, his so-called "hydrogen bomb" went-off faster than his party's dwindling credibility. The very woman, Anjali Tyagi, whose video Rahul had presented as "proof" of vote theft, has dismissed his claims, calling them exaggerations, and has dismissed the issue with the voter list as perhaps a mistake."
