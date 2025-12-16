ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Seeks Doubling Of Centre's Contribution To Pay Of ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday raised the issue of distress faced by women frontline workers in the Rajya Sabha, seeking doubling of the Centre's contribution to their pay and filling of nearly 3 lakh vacancies in the ICDS. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the former Congress president said ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and helpers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission remain overburdened and underpaid despite their vital contribution to public service delivery.

"Across the country, ASHA workers undertake immunisation, mobilisation, maternal health, and family welfare. Yet, they remain volunteers with low honorarium and limited social security," she said.

Sonia said anganwadi workers are paid a meagre base honorarium of Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,250 per month by the central government. She pointed out that there are nearly 3 lakh vacancies in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at various levels, leaving lakhs of children and mothers without essential services.