Sonia Gandhi's Memoir To Be Out On November 10
In the memoir, the once famously reticent Sonia Gandhi opens up with warmth and candour to narrate her remarkable life, reports Santu Das
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson and former Party chief Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" will be out on November 10.
Revealing the cover of the memoir on social media, featuring the top Congress leader, Alfred A Knopf, the publisher, wrote, "Belonging a riveting memoir by one of the world’s most prominent women leaders that tells a richly engaging story of love, family, and an endlessly fascinating country: India. "
In the memoir, the once famously reticent Sonia Gandhi opens up with warmth and candour to narrate her remarkable life, from her childhood in small-town Italy, to the romance that brings her to India, to the shattering losses that will reshape not only her own future but also that of her adopted home, the publisher said.
Meanwhile, referring to the memoir of Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "When I see Sonia Ji, I wonder how a woman who left one world for another, only to be met with such grief, has carried herself with this much composure."
He said she lost her husband (former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi) in the most tragic way possible, and had her life, her background, and every intention and action picked apart - all while raising two young adults and carrying forward her husband's unfinished political legacy.
"She stayed, never played the victim, and never let the cruelty or bitterness she experienced define her. She maintained a dignified silence. She led the Congress to two resounding victories in 2004 and 2009. And raised two individuals who are not just intelligent, but kind, principled, humble and resilient," added Khera, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.
In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "She cannot be reduced to being "the Italian-Indian politician" and "the matriarch of the Gandhi family."
"She is a strong woman with nerves of steel. And she deserves to be seen as a person. Sonia Ji's memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, releases on November 10, 2026. I hope it lets the world finally meet the human behind the labels," he wrote on X.
Sonia's son Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, while her daughter Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra is a Member of Parliament from Wayanad in Kerala.
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