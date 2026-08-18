ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir To Be Out On November 10

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson and former Party chief Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" will be out on November 10.

Revealing the cover of the memoir on social media, featuring the top Congress leader, Alfred A Knopf, the publisher, wrote, "Belonging a riveting memoir by one of the world’s most prominent women leaders that tells a richly engaging story of love, family, and an endlessly fascinating country: India. "

In the memoir, the once famously reticent Sonia Gandhi opens up with warmth and candour to narrate her remarkable life, from her childhood in small-town Italy, to the romance that brings her to India, to the shattering losses that will reshape not only her own future but also that of her adopted home, the publisher said.

Meanwhile, referring to the memoir of Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "When I see Sonia Ji, I wonder how a woman who left one world for another, only to be met with such grief, has carried herself with this much composure."

He said she lost her husband (former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi) in the most tragic way possible, and had her life, her background, and every intention and action picked apart - all while raising two young adults and carrying forward her husband's unfinished political legacy.