ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Row: Delhi Court Seeks Action Taken Report Over Alleged Inclusion In 1980 Electoral Roll

Rouse Avenue District Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court here has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR over the alleged inclusion of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the electoral roll in 1980, before she had even acquired Indian citizenship.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi issued the directive to the police and scheduled the next hearing in the matter for November 28.

Notably, the court had on November 6 allowed the complainant, advocate Vikas Tripathi, to submit additional documents in support of his complaint. Acting on this, on Wednesday, during the proceedings, advocate Tripathi submitted copies of verified electoral rolls from 1980, 1981 and 1983. The matter is being currently heard afresh after Special Judge Vishal Gogne, on September 21, remanded it to the magistrate court for reconsideration. The Sessions Court had then observed that the earlier order lacked proper reasoning and directed the magistrate to pass a reasoned order.