Sonia Gandhi Voter List Row: Delhi Court Defers Decision On Plea Seeking FIR
The court deferred its decision on a plea seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi over her alleged 1980 voter-list inclusion claim.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue on Thursday deferred its decision on a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi for allegedly getting her name added to the voters' list in 1980.
The decision was deferred after the transfer of Judge Vishal Gogne, who was hearing the matter. The new judge, Prashant Kumar, will now pronounce the decision. The court had earlier reserved its order on July 25.
The petition was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who challenged the magistrate court's order dismissing his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi before the Sessions Court.
On December 9, 2025, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police. Earlier, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the petition.
What Does the Petition Claim?
According to the petition, Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the voter list in 1980, although she did not become an Indian citizen until 1983.
The petition claims that Sonia Gandhi's name was added to the voter list of the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980, when she was allegedly not yet an Indian citizen. Her name was removed from the voters' list in 1982 and subsequently added again in 1983.
The petition further claims that Sonia Gandhi had applied for Indian citizenship in April 1983.
It alleges that when her name was added to the voter list in 1980, some forged documents may have been submitted, which, according to the petitioner, would constitute a cognisable offence.
The petitioner has therefore sought directions from the court for registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. The magistrate's court had dismissed the plea without issuing notices to either Sonia Gandhi or the Delhi Police.
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