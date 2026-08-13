ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Row: Delhi Court Defers Decision On Plea Seeking FIR

New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue on Thursday deferred its decision on a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi for allegedly getting her name added to the voters' list in 1980.

The decision was deferred after the transfer of Judge Vishal Gogne, who was hearing the matter. The new judge, Prashant Kumar, will now pronounce the decision. The court had earlier reserved its order on July 25.

The petition was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who challenged the magistrate court's order dismissing his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi before the Sessions Court.

On December 9, 2025, the court had issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police. Earlier, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the petition.

What Does the Petition Claim?