ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Routine Check-Up At Gurugram Hospital

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday underwent a routine medical checkup at a private hospital in Gurugram, sources said.

She was taken to the Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, where several tests were performed by a team of doctors, following which she was found stable and discharged.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said," Sonia Gandhi had a routine medical checkup at Medanta. She is now back home."

Till publishing this report, the hospital authorities have not issued any statement on the health condition of the former Congress president.