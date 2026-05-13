Sonia Gandhi Undergoes Routine Check-Up At Gurugram Hospital
She was admitted to the Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences on Tuesday night. Her condition was found to be stable following the check-up.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday underwent a routine medical checkup at a private hospital in Gurugram, sources said.
She was taken to the Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, where several tests were performed by a team of doctors, following which she was found stable and discharged.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said," Sonia Gandhi had a routine medical checkup at Medanta. She is now back home."
Till publishing this report, the hospital authorities have not issued any statement on the health condition of the former Congress president.
It may be mentioned that in March, she was rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she received treatment for a week for a systemic infection, which occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body instead of remaining localised.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, has wished a speedy recovery for Gandhi.
My heartfelt wishes for a complete recovery and good health to CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji.— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 13, 2026
My thoughts and prayers are with her for speedy recovery and continued well-being. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia https://t.co/MJSNCf3bvo
My heartfelt wishes for a complete recovery and good health to the CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with her for a speedy recovery and continued well-being, " he wrote on X.
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष एवं राजस्थान से राज्यसभा सांसद आदरणीय सोनिया गांधी जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला है।— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) May 13, 2026
ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ एवं दीर्घायु होने की प्रार्थना है। @INCIndia
Senior Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra wrote on X, "We have received the news that Sonia Gandhi ji, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, is unwell. We pray to God for her speedy recovery and long life."
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