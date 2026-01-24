ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi To Chair Parliament Strategy Session On January 27

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will chair a strategy meeting with senior leaders of both houses on Jan 27 to devise a plan to counter the NDA government during the budget session of parliament starting Jan 28.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Feb 1.

According to Congress insiders, besides changes in the former rural jobs law MGNREGA against which the Congress is running a nationwide campaign, politicization of the role of Governors particularly in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the irregularities in the ongoing summary intensive revision of voter list in several states, the foreign policy challenges in relation to China and Pakistan and the challenges before the Indian economy especially after the recent US tariffs, are likely to be flagged by the grand old party during the budget session.

“MGNREGA is a key issue for us, but there are several other matters also that we would like to discuss during the budget session. There are issues related to foreign policy, condition of the economy, joblessness, clean drinking water and air for the people, citizens’ right to vote, among others,” Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

On Jan 28, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. She will read out a speech highlighting the achievements of the NDA government that will be prepared by the Cabinet as per tradition.

Congress insiders said the party has been miffed over the recent controversies involving the Governors of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, whose conduct in the respective assemblies invited sharp reactions from the state governments. The Congress rules Karnataka and supports the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. The CPI-M-led LDF rules Kerala.

According to party insiders, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi declined to deliver the customary address to the assembly and left without reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar avoided specific portions of the speech cleared by the cabinet, and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot read only a few lines of the speech prepared by the cabinet at the special joint session of the assembly and then walked out of the house.