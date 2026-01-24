Sonia Gandhi To Chair Parliament Strategy Session On January 27
Congress insiders said MGNREGA, role of governors, irregularities in SIR, foreign policy, economy and civic issues are likely to be flagged during the budget session.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will chair a strategy meeting with senior leaders of both houses on Jan 27 to devise a plan to counter the NDA government during the budget session of parliament starting Jan 28.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Feb 1.
According to Congress insiders, besides changes in the former rural jobs law MGNREGA against which the Congress is running a nationwide campaign, politicization of the role of Governors particularly in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the irregularities in the ongoing summary intensive revision of voter list in several states, the foreign policy challenges in relation to China and Pakistan and the challenges before the Indian economy especially after the recent US tariffs, are likely to be flagged by the grand old party during the budget session.
“MGNREGA is a key issue for us, but there are several other matters also that we would like to discuss during the budget session. There are issues related to foreign policy, condition of the economy, joblessness, clean drinking water and air for the people, citizens’ right to vote, among others,” Congress whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
On Jan 28, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. She will read out a speech highlighting the achievements of the NDA government that will be prepared by the Cabinet as per tradition.
Congress insiders said the party has been miffed over the recent controversies involving the Governors of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, whose conduct in the respective assemblies invited sharp reactions from the state governments. The Congress rules Karnataka and supports the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu. The CPI-M-led LDF rules Kerala.
According to party insiders, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi declined to deliver the customary address to the assembly and left without reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar avoided specific portions of the speech cleared by the cabinet, and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot read only a few lines of the speech prepared by the cabinet at the special joint session of the assembly and then walked out of the house.
“We have been saying that constitutional offices and institutions need to be protected. We are concerned about the politicization of the office of governors in the southern states recently. I am sure the opposition would like to flag the issue together,” said Jawed.
Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain blamed the BJP for denting federalism by politicising the constitutional office of the governor and said such acts were against the provisions of the Constitution.
“Under Article 176 of the Constitution, the governor’s address constitutes the policy statement of the elected government, prepared by the Council of Ministers. Under Article 163, the governor is bound to act on the advice of the council. Refusing to deliver the cabinet’s speech in full is not an exercise of discretion but a clear departure from constitutional duty. Such conduct reflects a familiar BJP tactic of deploying constitutional offices as instruments to keep non-BJP state governments under constant pressure, converting the governor’s office from a neutral constitutional authority into a tool of political confrontation,” Hussain told ETV Bharat.
While the Congress has been posing questions to the government over the foreign policy matters, particularly false claims over Indian territories by China and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently flagged the adverse impact of 50 per cent US tariffs on the textile exporters that resulted in job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders.
Issues like several deaths in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after drinking contaminated water, high levels of air pollution in Delhi, and the targeting of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are also likely to be flagged by the Congress during the budget session, said party insiders.
The grand old party will also try to forge common ground with the other like-minded parties to take on the NDA during the budget session, and will hold a strategy session with the INDIA bloc allies at the start of the session. Congress chief and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi will play that role, the insiders said.
“There are a lot of issues over which we would like to seek answers from the government. The way a large number of names are being removed from the state voter lists as part of the SIR has raised suspicion over the exercise. The issue cuts across party lines and is therefore important. The economic challenges need to be discussed as the exchange rate of 1 US Dollar has become Rs 91. We will also talk to our allies for a joint strategy for the coming session,” said Hussain.