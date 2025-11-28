ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Parliament Strategy Session On November 30

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting along with senior leaders on November 30 to firm up the strategy for the winter session of parliament starting December 1.

According to party insiders, the special intensive revision of voter lists going on in 9 states and 3 UTs and earlier in Bihar, will be the main issue for the grand old party, but it will also oppose a bill to bring UT Chandigarh under direct control of the central government, if introduced.

On December 1 morning, the Congress chief and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, along with the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend a joint session along with the INDIA bloc leaders to firm up the opposition strategy.

Congress insiders said the government deliberately announced a small session from December 1 to 19, which will have only 12 working days, most of which are likely to be lost due to opposition protests.

"The SIR is the main issue. Vote theft by the EC at the behest of the BJP is a big threat to our democracy. There will be no impact of the NDA’s recent Bihar win in parliament as it was a manufactured victory. If the elections are going to be held in this way, they will not mean anything," Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tewari told ETV Bharat.

"The government itself does not want the Houses to run. That is the reason it planned such a small session. If they bring the bill to give direct control of Chandigarh to the Centre, we will oppose it. The INDIA bloc leaders' meeting will be held on December 1 before the session opens," he said.

"We will oppose the (Chandigarh) bill in Parliament and we will fight against it on the streets. This is a fight for Punjab, and we will fight it in every possible way," Congress Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring told ETV Bharat.