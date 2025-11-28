Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Parliament Strategy Session On November 30
Grand old party to coordinate with INDIA bloc to corner the Centre over SIR during the winter session of the parliament.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting along with senior leaders on November 30 to firm up the strategy for the winter session of parliament starting December 1.
According to party insiders, the special intensive revision of voter lists going on in 9 states and 3 UTs and earlier in Bihar, will be the main issue for the grand old party, but it will also oppose a bill to bring UT Chandigarh under direct control of the central government, if introduced.
On December 1 morning, the Congress chief and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, along with the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend a joint session along with the INDIA bloc leaders to firm up the opposition strategy.
Congress insiders said the government deliberately announced a small session from December 1 to 19, which will have only 12 working days, most of which are likely to be lost due to opposition protests.
"The SIR is the main issue. Vote theft by the EC at the behest of the BJP is a big threat to our democracy. There will be no impact of the NDA’s recent Bihar win in parliament as it was a manufactured victory. If the elections are going to be held in this way, they will not mean anything," Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tewari told ETV Bharat.
"The government itself does not want the Houses to run. That is the reason it planned such a small session. If they bring the bill to give direct control of Chandigarh to the Centre, we will oppose it. The INDIA bloc leaders' meeting will be held on December 1 before the session opens," he said.
"We will oppose the (Chandigarh) bill in Parliament and we will fight against it on the streets. This is a fight for Punjab, and we will fight it in every possible way," Congress Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring told ETV Bharat.
The Congress veteran further said that the grand old party will support the TMC which is against the SIR in West Bengal and may hold a protest on the very first day of the session.
"If the TMC protests against SIR, we will support them," said Tewari.
On Nov 28, a group of TMC parliamentarians apprised the EC officials about their concerns related to SIR in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in 2026. Similar state elections will also be held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam next year, where the voter list revision is ongoing.
As the SIR is a big issue with the grand old party, it will hold a huge rally in Delhi on December 14 to coincide with the parliament session and flag the alleged manipulation of voter lists in states like Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and 3 UTs namely Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
"The NDA won the Bihar elections due to SIR. It is a systematic vote theft as the exercise will lead to targeted reduction of opposition votes. That is the reason the EC is rushing through the exercise which is putting pressure on the BLOs, several of whom have ended their lives. We will hold a big rally in Delhi on December 14 to flag the vote theft," AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.
Ahead of the Delhi rally, the youth Congress has been protesting against the alleged vote theft in various states to target the poll panel. The grand old party will also protest against restrictions in using slogans like 'Jai Hind’ and 'Vande Mataram' in the upper house, said the insiders.
