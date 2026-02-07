ETV Bharat / bharat

'Politically Motivated', Sonia Gandhi Opposes Plea Over 1980 Voter List Entry In Delhi Court

New Delhi: The counsel for Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday claimed before a Delhi court that a complaint alleging that she was included in the electoral roll three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983 was politically motivated and filed for an extraneous reason. The reply was submitted before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who is hearing a revision plea challenging a September 11, 2025, magistrate's order refusing to probe the allegation.

After the response was filed, the court posted the matter for further proceedings on February 21. The magisterial court's order had dismissed the complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, vice president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association of the Rouse Avenue courts.

On Saturday, advocates Tarannum Cheema, Kanishka Singh and Akash Singh, Gandhi's counsels, filed her response, which claimed the allegations were "wholly misconceived, frivolous, politically motivated, and an abuse of the process of law”.

Seeking dismissal of the plea, they said the magisterial court rightly observed that matters of citizenship were exclusively under the Central government's domain, while an electoral roll dispute was the sole prerogative of the Election Commission.

"Criminal courts cannot usurp these functions by entertaining private complaints disguised under IPC/BNS sections. This is barred by the doctrine of separation of powers and would violate Article 329 of the Constitution, which prohibits judicial interference in the electoral process," the reply said.

It added that the complaint had been filed for an extraneous reason, terming it politically motivated, and that a controversy raised over 25 years back was being “recycled”. The reply also said the complaint did not provide any foundational documents.