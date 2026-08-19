ETV Bharat / bharat

Heartbreak, Loss Threw Me Into Public World; Writing About My Life Didn't Come Easily: Sonia Gandhi On Her Book

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, whose memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love is set to be published later this year, has said that writing about her life "did not come easily" to her as it meant opening herself up and sharing experiences she had kept deep inside.

Reflecting on the heartbreak and loss that drew her into politics, Gandhi said in a statement issued by publisher Alfred A Knopf that she wanted the book to be a “testament of my heart’s journey through the tender joys and dark despair” that marked her life.

She said writing about her life meant opening herself up and sharing experiences she had kept deep inside, as she reflected on the heartbreak and loss that drew her into politics.

"It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” Gandhi said. “Writing about my life did not come easily to me. It meant opening myself up, sharing moments and experiences I had always held deep inside,” the veteran Congress leader said.

The 544-page memoir will be released in hardback and ebook on November 10, with an audio edition to be published by Penguin Random House. The publisher said first printing of 100,000 copies has been set.

“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their very human failings,” Gandhi said, adding that the book was “in many ways” a homage to their “humanness”.

The memoir traces Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her life in India, where she married Rajiv Gandhi and became the daughter-in-law of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.