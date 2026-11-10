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Sonia Gandhi Memoir: How She Went From 'Absolutely Not' To 'Theek Hai' To Firm No To Prime Minister Post

Sonia Gandhi poses for a picture with her book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has revealed that she decided against becoming prime minister after the 2004 Lok Sabha election despite intense pressure from alliance leaders.

Her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit the stands on Tuesday, reveals how Gandhi went from completely rejecting the idea of taking up prime ministership to a feeble "theek hai" when alliance colleagues pressed her to take the job, only to finally say a firm, categorical no.

Her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra felt she should not become prime minister as they had lived through the trauma of their grandmother Indira Gandhi's assassination and the brutal murder of their father Rajiv Gandhi. However, it was not a straightforward decision, Sonia Gandhi writes in her memoir. Sonia Gandhi poses for a picture with her book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’. (ANI) The 544-page memoir, published by HarperCollins India, traces Gandhi’s journey from Cambridge to Indian politics, her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, and her years leading the Congress. It's the first time that details of her inner turmoil behind the decision to turn down the prime minister's post in 2004 have been revealed. Gandhi recounts the days after the Congress-led alliance’s victory, when she was urged by coalition partners to take the country’s top office. She writes that months before the election, she had told her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, that she would not accept the prime ministership under any circumstances. She recounts that she was internally conflicted over the issue, with one part of her rejecting the idea completely, and the other part calling on her sense of obligation towards the party workers who'd be hurt and dis­appointed by her refusal. "Some months before the election, my children and I had dis­cussed the issue of my possible prime ministership. One of them asked me straight out whether I would accept the post, just in case our party pulled off a victory. 'Absolutely not!' I'd said, almost indignantly. 'Are you sure?' they pressed me. 'I'm very clear,' I said emphatically," Gandhi says, recalling the discussion ahead of the 2004 assembly polls. Neither Rahul nor Priyanka felt she should become prime minister. "They'd lived through the trauma of their grandmother's assassination and the brutal murder of their father. In their minds, holding that office was intrinsically linked with heightened danger. They looked relieved and I, too, felt lighter, having said my views out loud on the question for the first time. And there the matter rested. I never spoke of it to anyone else," she says in the book. Sonia Gandhi with Rahul and Priyanka. (ANI) Gandhi points out that throughout the 2004 election, she had given a noncommittal answer whenever she was asked this question in public. "Years ago, when I took the first step of the journey that had brought me to this point, I knew in my heart what my husband and my mother-in-law would have expected of me. I had felt an inner call of duty towards them and all that they had fought for throughout their lives. But now I was at sea; I had to search within my troubled self for an answer." "... My emotions were changing, moment to moment. One minute I was clear, the next, I was torn," she says. On the hectic parleys and efforts to convince her, Gandhi says it was like a movie in slow motion, the scenes she witnessed moving through her mind's eye. Talking about a meeting with some of the leaders of the alliance in Rajiv Gandhi's conference room at the far end of her 10, Janpath house, Gandhi recalls that they had been talking in turn, urg­ing her to agree to their proposal while she listened silently.