Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Flies Off Shelves In Srinagar As It Touches On Kashmir Violence, Lost Statehood
At bookshops like Gulshan Bookstore there is a strong demand for “Belonging: A journey of Love”.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has made a brisk sale in Kashmir as she has recounted her sorrow at the violence and pain in Kashmir and described “worse” that “unfolded” in the stripping of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government six years ago.
At the prominent Gulshan Bookstore in the heart of Srinagar, there is a strong demand for “Belonging: A journey of Love” with stocks almost running out.
A sales representative, Rouf Ahmad, said about 60 copies of the memoir arrived at their store yesterday, when it was officially launched by Gandhi in New Delhi. “But only seven copies remain now. The rest sold out in a single day,” he said.
The memoir is filled with Gandhi’s intimate relationship with Kashmir right from her first trip to the Valley as a young bride to the Chief Ministers' conference in Srinagar in 2003.
That year, when Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cobbled their first coalition government in the region, she recalled a brief evening visit to a Mughal garden and a walk on the road leading to the old Takht-e-Suleiman hill above Dal Lake amid a large presence of security forces.
The former Congress president makes a striking contrast with a peaceful Kashmir she had seen as a young bride on her honeymoon shortly after her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968.
“I was filled with sorrow at what had become of the beautiful valley I used to know, all the violence and pain that had afflicted Kashmir. How many mistakes, some of them in good faith, had been made for this beloved state to come to this pass?”
“And I wondered if it would ever return to what it had been…not foreseeing that worse was to come in the decades to follow, culminating in Kashmir losing its statehood in 2019”, Gandhi noted, referring to the erstwhile state’s downgrading into two union territories in August 2019.
She wrote that the conference trip stirred up memories from her honeymoon when she stayed in a houseboat on Nigeen Lake and walked freely in Srinagar, including the old city.
“When I’d fallen in love with its serene beauty and its people. I had gone on later trips to Gulmarg, Dachigam, Pahalgam with my mother-in-law, with my parents, Rajiv and the children, but this time it was to such a different place,” she said in the memoir.
The book noted that Kashmir had remained a largely peaceful and beautiful place until the late 1980s, when militancy erupted in the region.
“Cross-border militancy by Pakistan-trained youths combined with demands for independence by assorted groups intensified into an insurgency, bringing the Indian state to crack down hard and rendering the atmosphere oppressive,” Gandhi wrote.
Gandhi also referred to her visit to Nadimarg village in Pulwama, where 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by terrorists in March 2003 during the regime of the NDA.
“Angry slogans against the BJP government assailed us as we walked along the narrow path to the homes of the bereaved families. Some women beckoned me to their homes where, beating their chests and weeping aloud, they narrated the trauma they had undergone-they must have somehow known I’d understand their feelings.”
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