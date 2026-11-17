ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Flies Off Shelves In Srinagar As It Touches On Kashmir Violence, Lost Statehood

Srinagar: ​Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has made a brisk sale in Kashmir as she has recounted her sorrow at the violence and pain in Kashmir and described “worse” that “unfolded” in the stripping of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government six years ago.

At the prominent Gulshan Bookstore in the heart of Srinagar, there is a strong demand for “Belonging: A journey of Love” with stocks almost running out.

A sales representative, Rouf Ahmad, said about 60 copies of the memoir arrived at their store yesterday, when it was officially launched by Gandhi in New Delhi. “But only seven copies remain now. The rest sold out in a single day,” he said.

The memoir is filled with Gandhi’s intimate relationship with Kashmir right from her first trip to the Valley as a young bride to the Chief Ministers' conference in Srinagar in 2003.

Bookstores witness brisk sale of Sonia Gandhi's memoir. (ETV Bharat)

That year, when Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cobbled their first coalition government in the region, she recalled a brief evening visit to a Mughal garden and a walk on the road leading to the old Takht-e-Suleiman hill above Dal Lake amid a large presence of security forces.

The former Congress president makes a striking contrast with a peaceful Kashmir she had seen as a young bride on her honeymoon shortly after her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968.

“I was filled with sorrow at what had become of the beautiful valley I used to know, all the violence and pain that had afflicted Kashmir. How many mistakes, some of them in good faith, had been made for this beloved state to come to this pass?”

“And I wondered if it would ever return to what it had been…not foreseeing that worse was to come in the decades to follow, culminating in Kashmir losing its statehood in 2019”, Gandhi noted, referring to the erstwhile state’s downgrading into two union territories in August 2019.