Sonia Gandhi Meets Lalu Yadav In Delhi Day After INDIA Bloc Rally
Sonia Gandhi inquires about the health of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav during her visit to his Delhi residence, reports Santu Das.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence at 82 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi on Monday and enquired about his health.
The meeting came a day after the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition parties demonstrated their unity against alleged vote theft and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders vowed to oust the BJP from power at the Centre and continue their campaign to remove Kumar.
The RJD is a key constituent of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. However, due to health conditions, the RJD chief did not participate in the rally. Party leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav attended the mega rally, along with a large number of RJD workers.
आदरणीय मैडम श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने आवास पहुँच स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी प्राप्त की। इस दौरान पुराने दिनों की यादें ताजा हुई। स्मरण किया कि कैसे UPA सरकार के दिनों में हम लोगों ने युवाओं, किसानों, जवानों और आम आदमी के लिए पारदर्शी व जनकल्याणकारी योजनाएं लागू की तथा मनरेगा, RTE, RTI जैसी कानूनों से देशवासियों को सशक्त किया गया। सरदार मनमोहन सिंह जी के नेतृत्व में बिहार के विकास के लिए हम लोगों ने कैसे 1 लाख 45 हज़ार करोड़ से अधिक की धनराशि दी।— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 2, 2026
Lalu Yadav has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for health-related issues. His daughter, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, and other family members were present during Sonia Gandhi's visit.
Misa said Lalu's health was improving and that his condition was stable. Sonia Gandhi wished him a speedy recovery, and the two leaders spent considerable time talking.
In a post on X, Lalu Prasad Yadav confirmed Sonia's visit and said she had enquired about his health. He also recalled their association during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.
"Memories of the old days were refreshed. It was recalled how, during the days of the UPA government, we implemented transparent and public welfare schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers and the common man, and how the countrymen were empowered through laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI," he wrote.
The RJD chief also recalled the development initiatives undertaken in Bihar under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said the UPA government provided more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the state's development.
Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said his father had travelled to Delhi for a routine medical check-up. He added that he met Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, when she said she wanted to meet Lalu personally.
"Yesterday, I met Sonia ji. She said that she would personally come to meet Lalu ji. So, she has come today to meet him," Tejashwi said.
Delhi: Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, on the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, says, “As you all know, Lalu ji had come to Delhi for his routine medical check-up. I also met Sonia ji yesterday, during which we informed her about this. She herself… pic.twitter.com/wbRAi0ftjg— IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026
He said Sonia Gandhi also enquired about Lalu's health during the meeting and highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two families.
"Both have shared a cordial relationship from the very beginning. Even during difficult times, they have supported and helped each other. There has been a long relationship between our family and the Gandhi family," he said.
When asked about the Opposition's campaign against alleged vote theft, Tejashwi said the INDIA bloc remained united and would continue its agitation until the Chief Election Commissioner resigned.
"We all are united. We will continue to fight till Gyanesh Kumar resigns," he said.
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