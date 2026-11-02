ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Meets Lalu Yadav In Delhi Day After INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence at 82 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi on Monday and enquired about his health.

The meeting came a day after the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, where Opposition parties demonstrated their unity against alleged vote theft and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders vowed to oust the BJP from power at the Centre and continue their campaign to remove Kumar.

The RJD is a key constituent of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. However, due to health conditions, the RJD chief did not participate in the rally. Party leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav attended the mega rally, along with a large number of RJD workers.

Lalu Yadav has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for health-related issues. His daughter, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, and other family members were present during Sonia Gandhi's visit.

Misa said Lalu's health was improving and that his condition was stable. Sonia Gandhi wished him a speedy recovery, and the two leaders spent considerable time talking.

In a post on X, Lalu Prasad Yadav confirmed Sonia's visit and said she had enquired about his health. He also recalled their association during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

"Memories of the old days were refreshed. It was recalled how, during the days of the UPA government, we implemented transparent and public welfare schemes for the youth, farmers, soldiers and the common man, and how the countrymen were empowered through laws like MGNREGA, RTE and RTI," he wrote.

The RJD chief also recalled the development initiatives undertaken in Bihar under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said the UPA government provided more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the state's development.