ETV Bharat / bharat

Hello Everyone: Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut, Shares First Look Of Her Upcoming Book

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, made her debut on Instagram on Thursday by sharing a post about her forthcoming book. She described it as a "story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong."

Gandhi also posted a video of herself receiving a copy of her book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. "Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she said in her post on Instagram.

"It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you," the former Congress chief said. In the video, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of her book and sharing sweets with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the occasion.

Gandhi points out that the book has a lot of photographs. Last month, HarperCollins India said it will publish Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" in India on November 10, ending the uncertainty over the book's domestic publication following an "impasse" between the author's representatives and Penguin Random House India.

"One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey," HarperCollins India had said in a statement.

HarperCollins India's announcement follows a controversy involving Penguin Random House India (PRHI), which was initially keen to publish the memoir but subsequently said it would not be the Indian publisher. The controversy began amid reports of differences between the publisher and the author's representatives over editorial changes to the manuscript.

Several Congress leaders had raised issues of governmental pressure and freedom of expression with some alleging that there was pressure on Penguin India to remove sections relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China's occupation of Indian territory during the Modi regime.