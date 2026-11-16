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Much Was Written About My Family Which Wasn't True, Wanted To Share My Feelings: Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi during the official launch event for her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Nov. 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said one of the reasons for writing her memoir was that much had been written about her family that was not true, and she wanted to set the record straight.

Speaking at the official launch of her book 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', she said the portions that she found difficult to write were about the assassination of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi.

Recalling her bond with Rajiv Gandhi, she acknowledged that her romance with him was magical. With the book getting a wonderful reception from the readers, Sonia Gandhi said she was overwhelmed by the love of people.

"I always thought people would be interested, but this has been overwhelming and unexpected," she said in conversation with a HarperCollins India executive at the event attended by top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including chief ministers, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and her children -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Talking about critics, Gandhi said some reactions online were on the nasty side while some were genuine. On why she wrote the book, Sonia Gandhi said her friends kept telling her that she must write her own story.

"I have been reticent to tell my inner feelings, but on the insistence of both Rahul and Priyanka and Manjulika Dubey, I finally relented," Sonia Gandhi said.

"At the beginning, it was difficult, but once I started the dam burst," she said.

"One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family," he said.

Sonia Gandhi said she had never kept a diary, either when she was growing up or in her political career, and most of the things in the book were from her memory. She said she chose the title 'Belonging' because it means to belong and "in my case about how hard I tried to belong".

"It is also the case with so many women in India; when they marry, they may be from the same background, but it is difficult for the women to adjust to their new household," she said.