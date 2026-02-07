ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Files Reply In Revision Plea Over 1980 Voter List Entry; Next Hearing On February 21

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has submitted a detailed response before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in a criminal revision matter. The plea challenges the magistrate court’s refusal to order a First Information Report (FIR) over her alleged inclusion in the 1980 voter list.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has fixed February 21 for the next hearing.

The court had issued notice on December 9, 2025, to Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Police on a petition moved by advocate Vikas Tripathi. Earlier, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the complaint at the preliminary stage, holding that the issues raised did not warrant criminal action.

The complainant has alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared on the electoral roll for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980, even though she acquired Indian citizenship only in 1983. According to the plea, the entry was removed in 1982 and restored the following year. On that basis, the petition seeks registration of a criminal case, claiming irregularities in the earlier inclusion.

In her reply, Sonia Gandhi has opposed the revision, describing it as misconceived, frivolous and politically driven. She has urged the court not to reopen questions that, according to her, fall outside the scope of criminal adjudication.