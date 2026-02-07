Sonia Gandhi Files Reply In Revision Plea Over 1980 Voter List Entry; Next Hearing On February 21
The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson urged the sessions court to dismiss plea seeking criminal action against her for her alleged entry in the electoral rolls.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has submitted a detailed response before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in a criminal revision matter. The plea challenges the magistrate court’s refusal to order a First Information Report (FIR) over her alleged inclusion in the 1980 voter list.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne has fixed February 21 for the next hearing.
The court had issued notice on December 9, 2025, to Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Police on a petition moved by advocate Vikas Tripathi. Earlier, on September 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the complaint at the preliminary stage, holding that the issues raised did not warrant criminal action.
The complainant has alleged that Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared on the electoral roll for the New Delhi Assembly constituency in 1980, even though she acquired Indian citizenship only in 1983. According to the plea, the entry was removed in 1982 and restored the following year. On that basis, the petition seeks registration of a criminal case, claiming irregularities in the earlier inclusion.
In her reply, Sonia Gandhi has opposed the revision, describing it as misconceived, frivolous and politically driven. She has urged the court not to reopen questions that, according to her, fall outside the scope of criminal adjudication.
The response argues that the complainant has failed to produce primary records, relying instead on inferences and publicly circulating material. It maintains that criminal liability cannot be invoked in the absence of clearly identified acts, documents or statutory violations.
Her legal team has further contended that the framework governing citizenship decisions vests authority in the Union government, while electoral rolls are prepared and revised under a separate statutory mechanism supervised by the Election Commission of India. Any attempt by a criminal court to test those processes through a private complaint, the reply says, would disturb a carefully defined legal structure.
The reply also disputes suggestions that any application for inclusion was supported by fabricated identity papers. It says the complainant has made no effort to obtain certified records from competent authorities.
Raising procedural objections, the defence has argued that the mandatory legal requirements for pursuing such a complaint were not met, rendering the revision unsustainable.
Sonia Gandhi has sought outright dismissal of the petition.
