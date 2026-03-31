ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After A Week

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was recovering from systemic infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was discharged on Tuesday morning, doctors said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital with fever on the night of March 24 and had been undergoing treatment for the last seven days.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi's health has shown significant improvement, and she was discharged from the hospital today morning. Dr Swaroop further said Gandhi was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nundy, and Dr Arup Basu, and responded well to the treatment. She has now been discharged from the hospital and will undergo further treatment and follow-up at home, he said.