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Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After A Week

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Sonia Gandhi was treated with antibiotics for systemic infection and she responded well.

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After A Week
File photo of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST

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New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was recovering from systemic infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was discharged on Tuesday morning, doctors said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital with fever on the night of March 24 and had been undergoing treatment for the last seven days.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi's health has shown significant improvement, and she was discharged from the hospital today morning. Dr Swaroop further said Gandhi was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nundy, and Dr Arup Basu, and responded well to the treatment. She has now been discharged from the hospital and will undergo further treatment and follow-up at home, he said.

Doctors said she was experiencing chest tightness and mild difficulty in breathing when she was brought to the hospital last week, prompting the medical team to keep her under observation.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body instead of remaining localised.

Gandhi has also been suffering from bronchial asthma for several years. Prior to this, in January, she had been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after her asthma symptoms worsened due to pollution in Delhi. After this, her health condition had deteriorated while she was on a visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read

  1. Sonia Better, May Be Discharged Soon; 'Rahul Gandhi Different From Mother, Wants To Import Foreign Policies', Says Nishikant
  2. Sonia Gandhi Stable, Responding To Treatment; Rahul Visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

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SONIA GANDHI
SIR GANGA RAM HOSPITAL
SONIA GANDHI DISCHARGED
SONIA DISCHARGED

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