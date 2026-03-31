Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After A Week
Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Sonia Gandhi was treated with antibiotics for systemic infection and she responded well.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was recovering from systemic infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, was discharged on Tuesday morning, doctors said.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital with fever on the night of March 24 and had been undergoing treatment for the last seven days.
According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi's health has shown significant improvement, and she was discharged from the hospital today morning. Dr Swaroop further said Gandhi was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nundy, and Dr Arup Basu, and responded well to the treatment. She has now been discharged from the hospital and will undergo further treatment and follow-up at home, he said.
Sonia Gandhi's health update | Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says, " sonia gandhi was admitted to sir ganga ram hospital on the night of 24th march 2026 at 10:22 pm with fever. according to dr. ajay swaroop, chairman, sir ganga ram hospital, she was treated with antibiotics for a…<="" p>— ani (@ani) March 31, 2026
Doctors said she was experiencing chest tightness and mild difficulty in breathing when she was brought to the hospital last week, prompting the medical team to keep her under observation.
A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body instead of remaining localised.
Gandhi has also been suffering from bronchial asthma for several years. Prior to this, in January, she had been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after her asthma symptoms worsened due to pollution in Delhi. After this, her health condition had deteriorated while she was on a visit to Himachal Pradesh.
Also Read