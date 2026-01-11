Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After A Week
Gandhi, who turned 79 on December 9, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last week following an exacerbation of bronchial asthma for chest infection.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Sunday, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital about a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection.
She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said. "The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today (Sunday) at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence," a senior official of the hospital said.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under the supervision of Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for "exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection," the official added. She was given antibiotics and other supportive medications, leading to an improvement in her condition.
Notably, she had fallen ill on June 7, 2025, during a visit to Himachal Pradesh and was admitted to a hospital in Shimla before being brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
She turned 79 on December 9 and attended the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress party on December 28, 2025, where a flag-hoisting ceremony took place at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.
On December 27, Gandhi attended the Congress Working Committee's meeting at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi, which unanimously pledged to fight the "conspiracy to turn rights into charity," raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan — Jai Hind".
She had also issued a statement in December on the government passing the VB-G RAM G bill in parliament, launching a sharp attack on the Centre, accusing it of dismantling the rights-based legislative framework through its proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other key laws.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read