Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After A Week

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Sunday, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital about a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection.

She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said. "The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today (Sunday) at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence," a senior official of the hospital said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under the supervision of Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for "exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection," the official added. She was given antibiotics and other supportive medications, leading to an improvement in her condition.

Notably, she had fallen ill on June 7, 2025, during a visit to Himachal Pradesh and was admitted to a hospital in Shimla before being brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.