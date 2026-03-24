ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday late at night. She is doing well, and her condition is being monitored by the doctors, sources told ETV Bharat.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and her son, Rahul Gandhi, rushed to the hospital. According to sources, she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation. A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said.