Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi
She is doing well, and her condition is being monitored by the doctor, sources told ETV Bharat.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday late at night. She is doing well, and her condition is being monitored by the doctors, sources told ETV Bharat.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and her son, Rahul Gandhi, rushed to the hospital. According to sources, she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation. A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said.
Earlier in January, Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection. (More details are awaited)