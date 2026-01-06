Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Respiratory Discomfort, Condition Stable
Hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop said medical examination found Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma mildly exacerbated by cold weather and pollution, prompting precautionary admission for observation.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital around 10 pm on Monday after experiencing respiratory discomfort. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable and she is responding well to treatment.
Hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop said a detailed medical examination found that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and the prevailing air pollution in Delhi. As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.
Swaroop said, “She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and following evaluation, it was found that her bronchial asthma had slightly worsened due to cold weather and pollution. She has been admitted for monitoring and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable.”
He added that she is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications, and her health parameters are being closely monitored.
Hospital officials said the admission was routine, noting that Sonia Gandhi has a history of a chronic cough and periodically visits the hospital for check-ups, particularly during high-pollution episodes. A decision on her discharge will be made by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely to be within a day or two.
The 79-year-old leader had earlier been hospitalised in June 2025 after feeling unwell during a visit to Himachal Pradesh. She has also undergone routine medical evaluations at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Party sources said Gandhi had been actively participating in organisational and parliamentary engagements in recent weeks and had attended key Congress events in Delhi.
The hospital’s update is expected to allay concerns among party leaders and supporters, with sources emphasising that her admission was precautionary and that she remains under close medical supervision.
Also Read: