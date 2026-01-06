ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Respiratory Discomfort, Condition Stable

New Delhi: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital around 10 pm on Monday after experiencing respiratory discomfort. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable and she is responding well to treatment.

Hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop said a detailed medical examination found that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and the prevailing air pollution in Delhi. As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

Swaroop said, “She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and following evaluation, it was found that her bronchial asthma had slightly worsened due to cold weather and pollution. She has been admitted for monitoring and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable.”

He added that she is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications, and her health parameters are being closely monitored.