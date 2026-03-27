Sonia Better, May Be Discharged Soon; 'Rahul Gandhi Different From Mother, Wants To Import Foreign Policies', Says Nishikant
While wishing the senior Congress leader a quick recovery, the BJP MP criticised Rahul Gandhi for questioning lack of lower caste doctors in private hospitals.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has issued a new update regarding the health status of senior leader Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, who is currently admitted to the facility. According to hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Sonia Gandhi's condition has improved significantly, and she is feeling comfortable.
"She is up and walking around, and has also resumed taking her meals properly. Overall, the pace of her recovery is normal, and we expect that she will be discharged from the hospital within a day or two," Dr Swaroop said.
'Systemic Infection Triggered By Changing Weather, Rising Pollution'
Sonia Gandhi's health update on Thursday stated she was undergoing treatment with antibiotics for a systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nandi, and Dr Arup Basu. Her health had been adversely affected by the changing weather and rising pollution in Delhi, due to which, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late night on Tuesday.
According to the doctors, she was experiencing chest tightness and mild difficulty in breathing, prompting the medical team to put her under observation. A thorough examination carried out by a team of doctors revealed a systemic infection — she has been suffering from bronchial asthma for several years — following which her treatment commenced.
Earlier in January, she had been admitted to the same hospital due to an exacerbation of her asthma, triggered by pollution, during a visit to Himachal Pradesh. After remaining hospitalised for several days, she was discharged on January 11.
Nishikant Dubey's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi
Reacting to the news of Sonia Gandhi's health, BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey, who arrived in Deoghar on Friday to participate in Chaiti Durga and Navratri festivities, expressed deep concern about her health, while taking a jibe at her son and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. While urging her to seek treatment from the best medical specialists available, he claimed that he shares a cordial personal relationship with the senior leader, before launching on a tirade against Rahul Gandhi.
Dubey said if the Congress retains even a shred of its existence today, it is solely due to Sonia Gandhi, adding that Rahul, in contrast, is completely different from his mother. Talking about the Lok Sabha LoP's recent allegation about the lack of doctors from the Dalit and OBC communities in private hospitals, he asked if Rahul Gandhi had inquired about the caste of the doctors treating his mother at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Reacting strongly to Rahul Gandhi's statement, he said a doctor's primary qualification should be their skill and expertise, not whether they belonged to a "high" or "low" caste. The Godda MP said Rahul Gandhi appears intent on importing "foreign social policies into India", which he said is infeasible.
He expressed confidence that in the near future, the entire nation will take pride in India's healthcare system. "It's only individuals like Rahul Gandhi who will continue to remain fixated on caste in healthcare," he said.