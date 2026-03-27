ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Better, May Be Discharged Soon; 'Rahul Gandhi Different From Mother, Wants To Import Foreign Policies', Says Nishikant

New Delhi: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has issued a new update regarding the health status of senior leader Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, who is currently admitted to the facility. According to hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Sonia Gandhi's condition has improved significantly, and she is feeling comfortable.

"She is up and walking around, and has also resumed taking her meals properly. Overall, the pace of her recovery is normal, and we expect that she will be discharged from the hospital within a day or two," Dr Swaroop said.

'Systemic Infection Triggered By Changing Weather, Rising Pollution'

Sonia Gandhi's health update on Thursday stated she was undergoing treatment with antibiotics for a systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nandi, and Dr Arup Basu. Her health had been adversely affected by the changing weather and rising pollution in Delhi, due to which, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late night on Tuesday.

According to the doctors, she was experiencing chest tightness and mild difficulty in breathing, prompting the medical team to put her under observation. A thorough examination carried out by a team of doctors revealed a systemic infection — she has been suffering from bronchial asthma for several years — following which her treatment commenced.

Earlier in January, she had been admitted to the same hospital due to an exacerbation of her asthma, triggered by pollution, during a visit to Himachal Pradesh. After remaining hospitalised for several days, she was discharged on January 11.