Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC Against Order Keeping Him At Safdarjung Hospital
Gitanjali Angmo moved the Delhi High Court, opposing Sonam Wangchuk's continued stay at Safdarjung Hospital "without his consent or medical choice".
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a single-judge order that refused to intervene in his treatment here at Safdarjung Hospital.
In her appeal, Angmo argued that the order has effectively kept Wangchuk confined to the government hospital despite him not being under arrest. She also said the ruling leaves neither Wangchuk nor his wife with any real say in deciding his medical treatment.
The appeal further states that the order overlooks the principle of "informed consent" and a person's right to either accept or refuse medical treatment.
The fresh plea comes a day after Justice Mini Pushkarna, during a special hearing on Sunday, declined to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The court observed that the decision of the authorities to shift the activist, who was on a fast-unto-death protest at Jantar Mantar, to the hospital could not be termed arbitrary.
The judge also refused to pass any interim direction allowing Wangchuk to be moved to a private hospital, as sought by Angmo.
In its order, the court noted that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are closely monitoring Wangchuk's health and said it found no material to suggest that force was being used against him in a manner that violated his bodily integrity.
The court also referred to its July 16 order directing authorities to keep a close watch on Wangchuk's health and provide medical intervention if required. Since Wangchuk had not admitted himself to any hospital despite his deteriorating condition, the government was within its rights to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital, the court observed.
Justice Pushkarna added that decisions regarding Wangchuk's treatment should be left to the medical team attending to him, who would "act in accordance with established medical protocols".
As per sources, Angmo had sought an urgent hearing on Sunday after Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28, demanding action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of several students following the cancellation of the NEET examination.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife has joined the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march and has laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold on to throughout the day. She said, "We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant."
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