ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC Against Order Keeping Him At Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: Amid concerns over activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a single-judge order that refused to intervene in his treatment here at Safdarjung Hospital.

In her appeal, Angmo argued that the order has effectively kept Wangchuk confined to the government hospital despite him not being under arrest. She also said the ruling leaves neither Wangchuk nor his wife with any real say in deciding his medical treatment.

The appeal further states that the order overlooks the principle of "informed consent" and a person's right to either accept or refuse medical treatment.

The fresh plea comes a day after Justice Mini Pushkarna, during a special hearing on Sunday, declined to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The court observed that the decision of the authorities to shift the activist, who was on a fast-unto-death protest at Jantar Mantar, to the hospital could not be termed arbitrary.

The judge also refused to pass any interim direction allowing Wangchuk to be moved to a private hospital, as sought by Angmo.