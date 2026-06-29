ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Enters Day 2 As CJP's Protest Reaches Day 10

New Delhi: Social and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday appealed to people across the country to join the ongoing movement for education reforms, accountability and environmental protection as his indefinite hunger strike entered its second day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The agitation, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), entered Day 10 on Monday. The protest began on June 20 over alleged examination irregularities, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak controversy, demanding strict action against paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk, who began his indefinite fast on Sunday, said he was continuing the hunger strike on salt and water and urged citizens to participate in the movement by observing at least a one-day symbolic fast, either at Jantar Mantar or in their own cities and villages.

"This is the second day of my hunger strike. I am surviving only on salt and water. This movement is not only for education, but also for the environment and Ladakh. If people can come to Delhi, they should join us at Jantar Mantar, even for a day. Those who cannot come should observe a symbolic fast in their own states. This is not just Delhi's movement; it is a movement for the future of the entire country," Wangchuk said.

The protest has drawn students, teachers, youth organisations, social activists and representatives of several civil society groups over the past 10 days. Many supporters are observing one-day symbolic fasts, while others have joined a three- to five-day hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

Education, Accountability At The Centre Of Agitation

Reiterating that education has remained close to his heart for decades, Wangchuk said the country's future depends on a transparent, accountable and quality-driven education system. He said education reforms cannot be achieved by governments alone and require collective participation from society.

"The future of our youth depends on a strong education system. Unless there is transparency, accountability and quality in education, meaningful development will remain incomplete. Accountability is the biggest strength of any democracy," he said.

On Sunday, while announcing his fast, Wangchuk had said, "Education and environment are my issues, truth and peace are my path, justice is my destination." He also said that the absence of accountability often leaves citizens with no option but to engage in peaceful democratic protests.

The movement was launched by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said the protest would go beyond education-related issues to focus on broader questions of public accountability, including electoral reforms.