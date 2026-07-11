Sonam Wangchuk Urges Citizens To 'Be Your Own Hero' As CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters Day 22
Wangchuk rejected hero comparisons, called for exam reforms, and urged people to join the July 20 Parliament March in Delhi.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day on Saturday, with demonstrators continuing to demand reforms in the examination system, stringent action against paper leak cases, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the 14th day of his indefinite fast in support of the movement. Addressing supporters, Wangchuk urged people not to restrict their support to social media but to participate in the movement through democratic means. Wangchuk appealed to citizens across the country to observe a one-day symbolic fast on Sunday.
Hunger Strike Day 14— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 11, 2026
Sonam Wangchuk loses 7.5 kg weight, Blood pressure also drops to 106/74 pic.twitter.com/s5vBfaPKZG
'I Am Neither Gandhi Nor A Hero'
Addressing supporters, Wangchuk said he was feeling slightly more exhausted than in previous days but added that growing public support continued to give him strength. He thanked people for the thousands of messages and wishes he had received on social media.
However, he said two types of comments troubled him the most: those calling him the "Gandhi of the 21st century" and those describing him as a "real hero". Wangchuk said that turning an individual into a hero, such as Gandhi, often allows others to distance themselves from their own responsibilities.
"I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am simply an ordinary citizen who has not turned away from his responsibilities," he said.
Wangchuk stressed that meaningful change cannot be achieved by a single individual. He urged people to stop looking for heroes in others and instead become the heroes of their own lives by fulfilling their responsibilities towards society.
He said social media support was welcome, but real change would come only when people stepped out and raised their voices through democratic means. Referring to students who allegedly lost their lives during the course of the movement, he said people should not wait for personal tragedy before taking action.
Appeal For Nationwide Symbolic Fast
Wangchuk appealed to people across the country to observe a one-day symbolic fast on Sunday. Those unable to travel to Delhi, he said, could participate from their own cities, observe the fast, and share videos on social media to express solidarity with the movement.
He said the protest was not about any one organisation but about the future of millions of students and young people, making the participation of every responsible citizen important.
Wangchuk also urged people to participate in the proposed Parliament March on July 20 in large numbers to ensure that students' concerns reach their Members of Parliament.
He said participants need not undergo prolonged fasting like the protesters but should attend after eating normally and raise their demands peacefully and democratically. According to Wangchuk, democracy becomes stronger when citizens actively participate in issues of public interest.
Punjabi Singer Kaka Joins Protest
Punjabi singer Kaka visited Jantar Mantar and extended support to the protesters. Demonstrators said the participation of artists and people from different sections of society strengthens the movement and helps its message reach a wider audience.
The protesters continue to demand comprehensive reforms in the examination system, effective measures to prevent paper leaks, strict action against those responsible, and greater accountability. They have said the agitation will continue until the government takes concrete steps to address their demands.
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