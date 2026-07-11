ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Urges Citizens To 'Be Your Own Hero' As CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters Day 22

New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 22nd day on Saturday, with demonstrators continuing to demand reforms in the examination system, stringent action against paper leak cases, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the 14th day of his indefinite fast in support of the movement. Addressing supporters, Wangchuk urged people not to restrict their support to social media but to participate in the movement through democratic means. Wangchuk appealed to citizens across the country to observe a one-day symbolic fast on Sunday.

'I Am Neither Gandhi Nor A Hero'

Addressing supporters, Wangchuk said he was feeling slightly more exhausted than in previous days but added that growing public support continued to give him strength. He thanked people for the thousands of messages and wishes he had received on social media.

However, he said two types of comments troubled him the most: those calling him the "Gandhi of the 21st century" and those describing him as a "real hero". Wangchuk said that turning an individual into a hero, such as Gandhi, often allows others to distance themselves from their own responsibilities.

"I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am simply an ordinary citizen who has not turned away from his responsibilities," he said.

Wangchuk stressed that meaningful change cannot be achieved by a single individual. He urged people to stop looking for heroes in others and instead become the heroes of their own lives by fulfilling their responsibilities towards society.