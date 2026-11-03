ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Running Illegal Desert Flower School In Leh? Ladakh Administration Orders Immediate Halt On Activities

Srinagar: The Ladakh Administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), founded by educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, to stop all activities at its Desert Flower School in Leh saying the matter was pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In a notice by the Tehsildar, Leh, the administration asked Wangchuk's wife Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, HIAL's founder and CEO, to refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities at the school, as the matter concerning the allotment of land to HIAL is pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The administration has also directed HIAL to maintain "strict status quo" and avoid taking any action that could "prejudice the proceedings pending before the High Court."

Ladakh Administration Orders Immediate Halt On Activities By Sonam Wangchuk's Desert Flower School In Leh (SScreengrab)

The notice takes note of the commencement of school activities without obtaining the required consent, clearances and approvals from the concerned authorities.

It states that Angmo had written to the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, on September 22, 2026, seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) or clearance for the proposed members of the managing committee of Desert Flower School at Phyang in Leh district under the HIAL ecosystem.

However, the administration said it subsequently came to its notice that the school had started functioning without obtaining approval or clearance from the competent authorities.

"The Desert Flower School of the HIAL Ecosystem has commenced functioning of the school, without necessary clearance/approval from the competent authority," the notice stated.