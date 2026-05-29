ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Rejects Ladakh L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena's Claims About Him Withdrawing Support For Cockroach Janta Party

Srinagar: Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has rejected claims made by Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena, regarding his support for the online movement “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)", saying he continues to back the initiative and proudly considers himself an “honorary cockroach”.

The controversy erupted after Saxena posted on X about a recent meeting he had with Wangchuk and his wife Geetanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh. In the post, the L-G claimed he had cautioned Wangchuk against creating “misleading and provocative narratives”, and described comparisons between Ladakh and Manipur as a “grave error of judgement”.

Saxena also claimed Wangchuk appeared uncertain about the origins of the CJP, and would reconsider his support after understanding the intentions of its founders.

Responding through a clarification posted on social media, Wangchuk described the meeting as cordial and friendly, and said the tone of the L-G’s public remarks was completely different from the actual discussion.

“The Lieutenant-Governor invited us for tea and we spent nearly an hour discussing his efforts, our work and possible collaborations in a warm atmosphere. There was no warning, reprimand or confrontation during the meeting,” Wangchuk said. He said he was surprised to see the L-G’s post shortly after the meeting ended.

“An hour after we left, a tweet appeared, suggesting that we had been warned or reprimanded, which was not the atmosphere of the meeting at all,” he said, adding that the public remarks appeared more like a press statement than a routine social media post.

Wangchuk also clarified his remarks, comparing Ladakh’s situation with Manipur, saying he never described the comparison as a mistake. “I still stand by that comparison. I only said that under the present circumstances, using that example could have been avoided. Avoiding an example and calling it an error of judgement are two different things,” he said.