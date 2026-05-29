Sonam Wangchuk Rejects Ladakh L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena's Claims About Him Withdrawing Support For Cockroach Janta Party
The activist and education reformer says he still supports CJP, and stands by his comment comparing Ladakh and Manipur, reports Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Srinagar: Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has rejected claims made by Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena, regarding his support for the online movement “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)", saying he continues to back the initiative and proudly considers himself an “honorary cockroach”.
The controversy erupted after Saxena posted on X about a recent meeting he had with Wangchuk and his wife Geetanjali J Angmo, co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh. In the post, the L-G claimed he had cautioned Wangchuk against creating “misleading and provocative narratives”, and described comparisons between Ladakh and Manipur as a “grave error of judgement”.
Saxena also claimed Wangchuk appeared uncertain about the origins of the CJP, and would reconsider his support after understanding the intentions of its founders.
Responding through a clarification posted on social media, Wangchuk described the meeting as cordial and friendly, and said the tone of the L-G’s public remarks was completely different from the actual discussion.
“The Lieutenant-Governor invited us for tea and we spent nearly an hour discussing his efforts, our work and possible collaborations in a warm atmosphere. There was no warning, reprimand or confrontation during the meeting,” Wangchuk said. He said he was surprised to see the L-G’s post shortly after the meeting ended.
“An hour after we left, a tweet appeared, suggesting that we had been warned or reprimanded, which was not the atmosphere of the meeting at all,” he said, adding that the public remarks appeared more like a press statement than a routine social media post.
Wangchuk also clarified his remarks, comparing Ladakh’s situation with Manipur, saying he never described the comparison as a mistake. “I still stand by that comparison. I only said that under the present circumstances, using that example could have been avoided. Avoiding an example and calling it an error of judgement are two different things,” he said.
The Magsaysay Award winner also denied distancing himself from the CJP. According to Wangchuk, Saxena alleged during the meeting that the online movement was influenced by foreign forces and supported by organisations linked to George Soros, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Wangchuk said he neither endorsed nor accepted those allegations. “I never said I was confused about the organisation’s origins or that I would reconsider my stand,” he said.
Recalling the discussion, Wangchuk said he found the allegations ironic because similar accusations had earlier been made against him when he was detained under the National Security Act (NSA). “I was laughing inside, because these are the same things that were said about me when I was jailed,” he said.
Wangchuk said governments should not feel insecure about online dissent, and should instead engage constructively with people’s concerns. “I am a big fan of the Cockroach Janta Party, and I still am. I stand by my statement that I am an honorary cockroach,” he said.
He also appealed to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, whom he referred to as the “cockroach-in-chief”, to publicly release audience data to counter allegations of foreign funding. Dipke had earlier shared analytics on X, claiming that more than 94 per cent of the platform’s audience was from India.
“If this is an initiative by Indian youth that is receiving support from around the world, I'll become an even bigger admirer of it,” Wangchuk said.
In his earlier post, Saxena had said both sides agreed on maintaining a positive atmosphere in Ladakh, and warned that large-scale protests could impact tourism and economic activity in the region.
The developments come after recent talks between Ladakh representatives and a sub-committee of the Union Home Ministry. In recent interviews, Wangchuk had expressed fears that Ladakh could move toward a situation similar to Manipur, although he later said the atmosphere had improved after the latest round of dialogue.
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