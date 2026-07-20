ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Will End My Fast Only If...': Wangchuk Outlined 3 Conditions Under Which He Will Call Off Hunger Strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being attended by medical professionals as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke looks on during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk has outlined the three conditions under which he would call off his fast on Monday, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march. In a handwritten letter shared on the social media platform 'X' about what he describes as his "illegal detention" at Delhi's Safarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said his first condition is that the government take accountability for the alleged "failures" in the education system. He especially called upon the recent NEET question paper leaks. Wanchuk's second condition is that political leaders assure him that the paper leak issue will be raised in the ongoing Parliament monsoon session. "If the leadership of CJP and I reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament," Wanchuk put out his second condition.