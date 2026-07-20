'I Will End My Fast Only If...': Wangchuk Outlined 3 Conditions Under Which He Will Call Off Hunger Strike
Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike for over 20 days, has outlined the three conditions under which he would call off his fast.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk has outlined the three conditions under which he would call off his fast on Monday, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march.
In a handwritten letter shared on the social media platform 'X' about what he describes as his "illegal detention" at Delhi's Safarjung Hospital, Wangchuk said his first condition is that the government take accountability for the alleged "failures" in the education system.
He especially called upon the recent NEET question paper leaks. Wanchuk's second condition is that political leaders assure him that the paper leak issue will be raised in the ongoing Parliament monsoon session.
WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T
"If the leadership of CJP and I reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament," Wanchuk put out his second condition.
In his third demand, Wangchuk said top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give an assurance of the other two conditions - if his health and other factors do not allow him to be a part of the Parliament march scheduled for today.
In his earlier message shared from the hospital, Wangchuk described Monday's mobilisation as "India's second freedom movement" and called for "freedom from injustice" and "freedom from fear", while urging supporters to make the mobilisation a "big success".
Wangchuk linked "freedom from injustice" to alleged paper leaks and "freedom from fear" to what he described as his "illegal detention". The note, shared on X through Wangchuk's account, said, "March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success."
Earlier on Sunday, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, also announced that the activist would end his hunger strike if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be the focus of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday following a deterioration in his health. The hospital said Wangchuk had been given required medical care and that the treating teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, opine that "sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring remain essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications".
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