ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk assured to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assured him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, he did so in the presence of Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after 26 days. Both visited Wangchuk at the hospital and helped him break his fast.

He announced his decision on X. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he wrote on his X handle.