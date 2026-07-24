Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike In Presence of JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh
On Wednesday, Wangchuk assured to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assured him that no force would be used against the protesting students.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:18 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 1:31 AM IST
New Delhi: A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk assured to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assured him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, he did so in the presence of Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after 26 days. Both visited Wangchuk at the hospital and helped him break his fast.
He announced his decision on X. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile I urge you all to stay very vigillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he wrote on his X handle.
Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/lgRgNbiKVM— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026
In a video message from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk, who appeared visibly frail, said a day earlier, "I am still alive. This is the 25th day of my fast. I have lost around 11 kg of weight. I have lost muscles. But I am alright."
"I want to start my work, but I request the government not to use force again on students and do not file any charges or FIRs. I need an assurance for that. If I get that assurance, I will break my fast today. If no assurance comes, I will be forced to continue it," he added.