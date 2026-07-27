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Sonam Wangchuk Discharged From Hospital, To Pay Tribute At Rajghat Before Returning To Ladakh

In this screengrab from a video posted on July 27, 2026, activist Sonam Wangchuk announces his discharge from Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday announced that he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after recovering from his illness after being on a hunger strike for 26 days. In a post on X, Wangchuk said he would visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to his home in Ladakh. Sharing the update, Wangchuk wrote: "AND FINALLY…I’m being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains."Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon." In a video message, Wangchuk said: "I am getting discharged from the hospital today. I have started eating again and am recovering well. Before returning to my home in Ladakh, I will visit Rajghat to pay my tributes to Bapu."